Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.: Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Gross Profit Increase d 40.2% YoY and Net Income Reache d RMB 2.9 million
FOSHAN, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue was RMB521.4 million, an increase of 17.2% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
- Gross profit was RMB161.7 million, an increase of 40.2% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Gross margin increased to 31.0% from 25.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted gross profit[1] was RMB164.9 million, an increase of 38.3% year over year.
- Net income was RMB2.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB50.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted net income[2] was RMB7.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB47.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB33.7 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB26.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
- Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share were each RMB0.02, compared with a basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.42 for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share[4] were each RMB0.06, compared with an adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.40 for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Revenues by Segment
(RMB in millions)
The second quarter
YoY
% Change
% of total
2024
2023
Overseas Schools (CATS
248.3
206.0
20.5 %
47.7 %
Complementary Education
214.1
179.0
19.5 %
41.0 %
Domestic Kindergartens & K-
59.0
60.1
-1.5 %
11.3 %
Total
521.4
445.1
17.2 %
100.0 %
[1] Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.
[2] Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets.
[3] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses.
[4] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based
As of February 29, 2024, CATS Global Schools included 3 Stafford House locations in the UK, 4 CATS Colleges in the US and UK, the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts and 3 independent boarding schools.
The Complementary Education Services business comprises language training, overseas study counselling, career counselling, study tours and camps, as well as international contest training and others.
The Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services business comprises for-profit kindergartens and operation services for students of domestic K-12 schools, including catering and procurement services.
For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results"
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Mr. Robert Niu, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Scholar, commented, "Our business has turned a corner, maintaining the solid growth and profitability trajectory we started at the beginning of the fiscal year. In the weaker market, we meticulously streamlined our global operations and right-sized our cost structure. In the second quarter, both our Overseas Schools and the Complementary Education Service business achieved double-digit year-over-year growth and we were profitable for the second consecutive quarter versus a net loss in the same period last fiscal year. Moreover, there remains ample room for growth, particularly in our Overseas business where we are gaining increasing operating leverage with scale. We further improved the utilization rates of our facilities and teaching resources, strengthening our well-established headquarters and operations in the UK, with the aim of reinforcing our competitive advantages and gaining greater market share. As we move forward, we will continue to build our high-growth, high-return businesses, gearing up to seize broad growth opportunities that will fortify our position as a global premier education service company."
Ms. Cindy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Scholar, added, "Our solid financial performance for the second fiscal quarter shows our businesses' resilience and the strength of our diverse revenue model. Our total revenues increased by 17.2% year over year while our gross margin increased by 510 basis points as a result of our optimized cost structure and expense control measures. We continue to see recovery in our primary business lines, particularly the Overseas Schools business, with revenues increasing by 20.5% year over year, led by increases in both the number of students and the average tuition fees of overseas schools. The continued return of our overseas study counselling business also drove steady year-over-year growth of 19.5% in our Complementary Education Services segment. By maintaining a healthy balance between our growth momentum and costs, we are confident we can generate long-term value for our customers and shareholders alike."
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Revenue
Revenue was RMB521.4 million, representing a 17.2% increase from RMB445.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution was RMB248.3 million, representing a 20.5% increase from RMB206.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in both the number of students and the average tuition fees of overseas schools.
Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution was RMB214.1 million, representing a 19.5% increase from RMB179.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of the overseas study counselling business, international contest training and other business.
Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution was RMB59.0 million, representing a 1.5% decrease from RMB60.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB359.8 million, or 69.0% of revenue, compared with RMB329.7 million, or 74.1% for the same quarter last fiscal year. The improvement was mainly attributable to cost- saving measures and efficiency enhancements in our headquarters.
Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit was RMB161.7 million, representing a 40.2% increase from RMB115.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenue growth in Overseas Schools and Complementary Education Services. Gross margin increased to 31.0% from 25.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted gross profit was RMB164.9 million, representing a 38.3% increase from RMB119.2 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Total SG&A expenses were RMB146.8 million, representing a 5.8% decrease from RMB155.9 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to cost- saving measures and efficiency enhancements in our headquarters.
Operating Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income
Operating income was RMB17.3 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB39.3 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.3%, compared with negative 8.8% for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted operating income[8] was RMB22.1 million, compared with an adjusted operating loss of RMB35.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was RMB2.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB50.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted net income was RMB7.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB47.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB33.7 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB26.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS
Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.42 for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.06, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.40 for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ADS holders were both RMB0.08, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.68 for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS[9] attributable to ADS holders were both RMB0.24, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.60 for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Cash and Working Capital
As of February 29, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB496.9 million (US$69.0 million), compared with RMB567.2 million as of August 31, 2023.
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION
The Company's reporting currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date, for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter ended February 29, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.1977, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on February 29, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on February 29, 2024, or at any other rate.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or ADSs.
We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles do not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to define adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted.
We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
[8] Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets.
[9] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ADS shareholders (net income attributable to ADS shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs.
About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provide quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.brightscholar.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
As of
August 31,
February 29,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
537,325
474,652
65,945
Restricted cash
28,261
21,958
3,051
Short term investment
-
29,887
4,152
Accounts receivable
19,209
28,028
3,894
Amounts due from related
188,445
138,842
19,290
Other receivables, deposits and
148,679
148,554
20,639
Inventories
5,480
5,287
734
Total current assets
927,399
847,208
117,705
Restricted cash - non-current
1,650
250
35
Property and equipment, net
414,225
385,877
53,611
Intangible assets, net
343,077
333,282
46,304
Goodwill, net
1,328,872
1,319,929
183,382
Long-term investments, net
36,070
35,758
4,968
Prepayments for construction
1,711
1,577
219
Deferred tax assets, net
1,810
1,712
238
Ot her non-current assets, net
15,249
15,322
2,129
Operating lease right-of-use
1,549,447
1,479,290
205,523
Total non-current assets
3,692,111
3,572,997
496,409
TOTAL ASSETS
4,619,510
4,420,205
614,114
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED
(Amounts in thousands)
As of
August 31,
February 29,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
105,193
93,705
13,019
Amounts due to related parties
311,451
292,199
40,596
Accrued expenses and other
279,690
218,821
30,402
Income tax payable
99,367
97,089
13,489
Contract liabilities - current
541,683
454,196
63,103
Refund liabilities - current
17,572
17,652
2,452
Operating lease liabilities -
125,447
127,963
17,778
Total current liabilities
1,480,403
1,301,625
180,839
Non-current contract liabilities
2,116
2,726
379
Deferred tax liabilities, net
42,093
40,960
5,691
Operating lease liabilities - non
1,523,242
1,460,054
202,850
Total non-current liabilities
1,567,451
1,503,740
208,920
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,047,854
2,805,365
389,759
EQUITY
Share capital
8
8
1
Additional paid-in capital
1,697,370
1,698,990
236,046
Statutory reserves
20,155
20,418
2,837
Accumulated other
172,230
160,790
22,339
Accumulated deficit
(473,154)
(415,763)
(57,763)
Shareholders' equity
1,416,609
1,464,443
203,460
Non-controlling interests
155,047
150,397
20,895
TOTAL EQUITY
1,571,656
1,614,840
224,355
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4,619,510
4,420,205
614,114
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended February 29/28
Six Months Ended February 29/28
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenue
445,071
521,446
72,446
977,531
1,094,182
152,018
Cost of revenue
(329,719)
(359,769)
(49,984)
(682,349)
(729,067)
(101,292)
Gross profit
115,352
161,677
22,462
295,182
365,115
50,726
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(155,870)
(146,767)
(20,391)
(295,714)
(284,746)
(39,561)
Other operating income
1,251
2,347
326
26,182
11,402
1,584
Operating (loss)/income
(39,267)
17,257
2,397
25,650
91,771
12,749
Interest expense, net
(1,969)
(2,821)
(392)
(5,728)
(2,435)
(338)
Investment (loss)/income
-
(517)
(72)
(1,463)
478
66
Other expenses
(6,935)
(2,194)
(305)
(2,753)
(3,390)
(471)
(loss)/income before income taxes and share of
(48,171)
11,725
1,628
15,706
86,424
12,006
Income tax expense
(2,496)
(8,773)
(1,219)
(24,166)
(24,445)
(3,396)
Share of equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates
(165)
(59)
(8)
(348)
124
17
Net (loss)/income
(50,832)
2,893
401
(8,808)
62,103
8,627
Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling
(469)
(69)
(10)
3,623
4,449
618
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
(50,363)
2,962
411
(12,431)
57,654
8,009
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders
- Basic
(0.42)
0.02
0.00
(0.10)
0.49
0.07
- Diluted
(0.42)
0.02
0.00
(0.10)
0.49
0.07
Weighted average shares used in
calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share:
- Basic
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
- Diluted
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
Net (loss)/income per ADS
- Basic
(1.68)
0.08
0.01
(0.40)
1.96
0.28
- Diluted
(1.68)
0.08
0.01
(0.40)
1.96
0.28
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended February 29/28
Six Months Ended February 29/28
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
50,203
(49,967)
(6,942)
23,536
(73,646)
(10,232)
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
(28,293)
36,733
5,103
(11,956)
19,048
2,646
Net cash used in financing activities
(43,808)
(11,048)
(1,535)
(49,142)
(12,935)
(1,797)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(5,656)
(408)
(57)
7,742
(2,843)
(395)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents,
and restricted cash
(27,554)
(24,690)
(3,431)
(29,820)
(70,376)
(9,778)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
at beginning of the period
855,518
521,550
72,461
857,784
567,236
78,808
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
at end of the period
827,964
496,860
69,030
827,964
496,860
69,030
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended February 29/28
Six Months Ended February 29/28
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Gross profit
115,352
161,677
22,462
295,182
365,115
50,726
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
3,834
3,194
444
7,632
6,516
905
Adjusted gross profit
119,186
164,871
22,906
302,814
371,631
51,631
Operating (loss)/income
(39,267)
17,257
2,397
25,650
91,771
12,749
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
-
1,620
225
-
1,620
225
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
3,834
3,194
444
7,632
6,516
905
Adjusted operating (loss)/income
(35,433)
22,071
3,066
33,282
99,907
13,879
Net (loss)/income
(50,832)
2,893
401
(8,808)
62,103
8,627
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
-
1,620
225
-
1,620
225
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
3,834
3,194
444
7,632
6,516
905
Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
(787)
(651)
(90)
(1,564)
(1,320)
(183)
Adjusted net (loss)/income
(47,785)
7,056
980
(2,740)
68,919
9,574
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
(50,363)
2,962
411
(12,431)
57,654
8,009
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
-
1,620
225
-
1,620
225
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
3,834
3,194
444
7,632
6,516
905
Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
(787)
(651)
(90)
(1,564)
(1,320)
(183)
Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to
(47,316)
7,125
990
(6,363)
64,470
8,956
Net (loss)/income
(50,832)
2,893
401
(8,808)
62,103
8,627
Add: Interest expense, net
1,969
2,821
392
5,728
2,435
338
Add: Income tax expense
2,496
8,773
1,219
24,166
24,445
3,396
Add: Depreciation and amortization
19,777
17,624
2,449
42,376
33,917
4,712
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
-
1,620
225
-
1,620
225
Adjusted EBITDA
(26,590)
33,731
4,686
63,462
124,520
17,298
Weighted average shares used
in calculating adjusted net (loss)/income per
-Basic and Diluted
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
118,669,795
Adjusted net (loss)/income per share
to ordinary shareholders
- Basic
(0.40)
0.06
0.01
(0.05)
0.54
0.08
- Diluted
(0.40)
0.06
0.01
(0.05)
0.54
0.08
Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS
- Basic
(1.60)
0.24
0.04
(0.20)
2.16
0.32
- Diluted
(1.60)
0.24
0.04
(0.20)
2.16
0.32
SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.