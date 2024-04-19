Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DR54 | ISIN: US1091992081 | Ticker-Symbol: BSK0
Frankfurt
19.04.24
08:10 Uhr
1,720 Euro
-0,050
-2,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6901,83014:44
PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 12:50
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.: Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Gross Profit Increase d 40.2% YoY and Net Income Reache d RMB 2.9 million
Management to hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

FOSHAN, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was RMB521.4 million, an increase of 17.2% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Gross profit was RMB161.7 million, an increase of 40.2% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Gross margin increased to 31.0% from 25.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted gross profit[1] was RMB164.9 million, an increase of 38.3% year over year.
  • Net income was RMB2.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB50.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted net income[2] was RMB7.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB47.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB33.7 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB26.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share were each RMB0.02, compared with a basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.42 for the same quarter last fiscal year. Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share[4] were each RMB0.06, compared with an adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.40 for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Revenues by Segment

(RMB in millions)

The second quarter
ended February
29/28,

YoY

% Change

% of total
revenue in
F2Q2024


2024

2023



Overseas Schools (CATS
Global Schools[5])

248.3

206.0

20.5 %

47.7 %

Complementary Education
Services[6]

214.1

179.0

19.5 %

41.0 %

Domestic Kindergartens & K-
12 Operation Services[7]

59.0

60.1

-1.5 %

11.3 %

Total

521.4

445.1

17.2 %

100.0 %

[1] Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

[2] Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets.

[3] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses.

[4] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based
compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.

[5] As of February 29, 2024, CATS Global Schools included 3 Stafford House locations in the UK, 4 CATS Colleges in the US and UK, the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts and 3 independent boarding
schools in the UK.

[6] The Complementary Education Services business comprises language training, overseas study counselling, career counselling, study tours and camps, as well as international contest training and others.

[7] The Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services business comprises for-profit kindergartens and operation services for students of domestic K-12 schools, including catering and procurement services.


For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results"
set forth at the end of this release.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Robert Niu, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Scholar, commented, "Our business has turned a corner, maintaining the solid growth and profitability trajectory we started at the beginning of the fiscal year. In the weaker market, we meticulously streamlined our global operations and right-sized our cost structure. In the second quarter, both our Overseas Schools and the Complementary Education Service business achieved double-digit year-over-year growth and we were profitable for the second consecutive quarter versus a net loss in the same period last fiscal year. Moreover, there remains ample room for growth, particularly in our Overseas business where we are gaining increasing operating leverage with scale. We further improved the utilization rates of our facilities and teaching resources, strengthening our well-established headquarters and operations in the UK, with the aim of reinforcing our competitive advantages and gaining greater market share. As we move forward, we will continue to build our high-growth, high-return businesses, gearing up to seize broad growth opportunities that will fortify our position as a global premier education service company."

Ms. Cindy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Scholar, added, "Our solid financial performance for the second fiscal quarter shows our businesses' resilience and the strength of our diverse revenue model. Our total revenues increased by 17.2% year over year while our gross margin increased by 510 basis points as a result of our optimized cost structure and expense control measures. We continue to see recovery in our primary business lines, particularly the Overseas Schools business, with revenues increasing by 20.5% year over year, led by increases in both the number of students and the average tuition fees of overseas schools. The continued return of our overseas study counselling business also drove steady year-over-year growth of 19.5% in our Complementary Education Services segment. By maintaining a healthy balance between our growth momentum and costs, we are confident we can generate long-term value for our customers and shareholders alike."

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Revenue

Revenue was RMB521.4 million, representing a 17.2% increase from RMB445.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Overseas Schools: Revenue contribution was RMB248.3 million, representing a 20.5% increase from RMB206.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in both the number of students and the average tuition fees of overseas schools.

Complementary Education Services: Revenue contribution was RMB214.1 million, representing a 19.5% increase from RMB179.0 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery of the overseas study counselling business, international contest training and other business.

Domestic Kindergartens & K-12 Operation Services: Revenue contribution was RMB59.0 million, representing a 1.5% decrease from RMB60.1 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB359.8 million, or 69.0% of revenue, compared with RMB329.7 million, or 74.1% for the same quarter last fiscal year. The improvement was mainly attributable to cost- saving measures and efficiency enhancements in our headquarters.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB161.7 million, representing a 40.2% increase from RMB115.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The increase was mainly attributable to the revenue growth in Overseas Schools and Complementary Education Services. Gross margin increased to 31.0% from 25.9% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit was RMB164.9 million, representing a 38.3% increase from RMB119.2 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Total SG&A expenses were RMB146.8 million, representing a 5.8% decrease from RMB155.9 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to cost- saving measures and efficiency enhancements in our headquarters.

Operating Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating income was RMB17.3 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB39.3 million for the same quarter last fiscal year. Operating margin was 3.3%, compared with negative 8.8% for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income[8] was RMB22.1 million, compared with an adjusted operating loss of RMB35.4 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was RMB2.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB50.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income was RMB7.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB47.8 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB33.7 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB26.6 million for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.42 for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.06, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.40 for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ADS holders were both RMB0.08, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.68 for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS[9] attributable to ADS holders were both RMB0.24, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.60 for the same quarter last fiscal year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of February 29, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB496.9 million (US$69.0 million), compared with RMB567.2 million as of August 31, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time) on April 19, 2024.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Mainland China:

4001-201203

Hong Kong:

800-905945

United States:

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.brightscholar.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible after the conclusion of the live call until April 26, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:

6407277

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's reporting currency is Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date, for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter ended February 29, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.1977, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on February 29, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on February 29, 2024, or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets. Additionally, we define adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or ADSs.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles do not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to define adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

[8] Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets.

[9] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ADS shareholders (net income attributable to ADS shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and tax effect of amortization of intangible assets) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provide quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.brightscholar.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677/ +1-212-481-2050

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-757-2991-6814

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)




As of



August 31,


February 29,



2023


2024



RMB


RMB


USD








ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


537,325


474,652


65,945

Restricted cash


28,261


21,958


3,051

Short term investment


-


29,887


4,152

Accounts receivable


19,209


28,028


3,894

Amounts due from related
parties, net


188,445


138,842


19,290

Other receivables, deposits and
other assets, net


148,679


148,554


20,639

Inventories


5,480


5,287


734








Total current assets


927,399


847,208


117,705








Restricted cash - non-current


1,650


250


35

Property and equipment, net


414,225


385,877


53,611

Intangible assets, net


343,077


333,282


46,304

Goodwill, net


1,328,872


1,319,929


183,382

Long-term investments, net


36,070


35,758


4,968

Prepayments for construction
contracts


1,711


1,577


219

Deferred tax assets, net


1,810


1,712


238

Ot her non-current assets, net


15,249


15,322


2,129

Operating lease right-of-use
assets - non current


1,549,447


1,479,290


205,523








Total non-current assets


3,692,111


3,572,997


496,409








TOTAL ASSETS


4,619,510


4,420,205


614,114








BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED

(Amounts in thousands)




As of



August 31,


February 29,



2023


2024



RMB


RMB


USD

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


105,193


93,705


13,019

Amounts due to related parties


311,451


292,199


40,596

Accrued expenses and other
current liabilities


279,690


218,821


30,402

Income tax payable


99,367


97,089


13,489

Contract liabilities - current


541,683


454,196


63,103

Refund liabilities - current


17,572


17,652


2,452

Operating lease liabilities -
current


125,447


127,963


17,778








Total current liabilities


1,480,403


1,301,625


180,839








Non-current contract liabilities


2,116


2,726


379

Deferred tax liabilities, net


42,093


40,960


5,691

Operating lease liabilities - non
current


1,523,242


1,460,054


202,850








Total non-current liabilities


1,567,451


1,503,740


208,920








TOTAL LIABILITIES


3,047,854


2,805,365


389,759









EQUITY







Share capital


8


8


1

Additional paid-in capital


1,697,370


1,698,990


236,046

Statutory reserves


20,155


20,418


2,837

Accumulated other
comprehensive income


172,230


160,790


22,339

Accumulated deficit


(473,154)


(415,763)


(57,763)








Shareholders' equity


1,416,609


1,464,443


203,460

Non-controlling interests


155,047


150,397


20,895








TOTAL EQUITY


1,571,656


1,614,840


224,355








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


4,619,510


4,420,205


614,114








BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)







Three Months Ended February 29/28


Six Months Ended February 29/28


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD













Revenue

445,071


521,446


72,446


977,531


1,094,182


152,018

Cost of revenue

(329,719)


(359,769)


(49,984)


(682,349)


(729,067)


(101,292)













Gross profit

115,352


161,677


22,462


295,182


365,115


50,726

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(155,870)


(146,767)


(20,391)


(295,714)


(284,746)


(39,561)

Other operating income

1,251


2,347


326


26,182


11,402


1,584













Operating (loss)/income

(39,267)


17,257


2,397


25,650


91,771


12,749

Interest expense, net

(1,969)


(2,821)


(392)


(5,728)


(2,435)


(338)

Investment (loss)/income

-


(517)


(72)


(1,463)


478


66

Other expenses

(6,935)


(2,194)


(305)


(2,753)


(3,390)


(471)













(loss)/income before income taxes and share of
equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates

(48,171)


11,725


1,628


15,706


86,424


12,006

Income tax expense

(2,496)


(8,773)


(1,219)


(24,166)


(24,445)


(3,396)

Share of equity in (loss)/profit of unconsolidated affiliates

(165)


(59)


(8)


(348)


124


17













Net (loss)/income

(50,832)


2,893


401


(8,808)


62,103


8,627













Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling
interests

(469)


(69)


(10)


3,623


4,449


618













Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
shareholders

(50,363)


2,962


411


(12,431)


57,654


8,009













Net (loss)/income per share attributable to












ordinary shareholders












- Basic

(0.42)


0.02


0.00


(0.10)


0.49


0.07

- Diluted

(0.42)


0.02


0.00


(0.10)


0.49


0.07

























Weighted average shares used in












calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share:












- Basic

118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795

- Diluted

118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795













Net (loss)/income per ADS












- Basic

(1.68)


0.08


0.01


(0.40)


1.96


0.28

- Diluted

(1.68)


0.08


0.01


(0.40)


1.96


0.28

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended February 29/28


Six Months Ended February 29/28


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD













Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

50,203


(49,967)


(6,942)


23,536


(73,646)


(10,232)













Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

(28,293)


36,733


5,103


(11,956)


19,048


2,646













Net cash used in financing activities

(43,808)


(11,048)


(1,535)


(49,142)


(12,935)


(1,797)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents, and restricted cash

(5,656)


(408)


(57)


7,742


(2,843)


(395)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents,












and restricted cash

(27,554)


(24,690)


(3,431)


(29,820)


(70,376)


(9,778)













Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash












at beginning of the period

855,518


521,550


72,461


857,784


567,236


78,808













Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash












at end of the period

827,964


496,860


69,030


827,964


496,860


69,030













BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended February 29/28


Six Months Ended February 29/28


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD













Gross profit

115,352


161,677


22,462


295,182


365,115


50,726

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

3,834


3,194


444


7,632


6,516


905

Adjusted gross profit

119,186


164,871


22,906


302,814


371,631


51,631













Operating (loss)/income

(39,267)


17,257


2,397


25,650


91,771


12,749

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

-


1,620


225


-


1,620


225

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

3,834


3,194


444


7,632


6,516


905

Adjusted operating (loss)/income

(35,433)


22,071


3,066


33,282


99,907


13,879













Net (loss)/income

(50,832)


2,893


401


(8,808)


62,103


8,627

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

-


1,620


225


-


1,620


225

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

3,834


3,194


444


7,632


6,516


905

Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
assets

(787)


(651)


(90)


(1,564)


(1,320)


(183)

Adjusted net (loss)/income

(47,785)


7,056


980


(2,740)


68,919


9,574













Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
shareholders

(50,363)


2,962


411


(12,431)


57,654


8,009

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

-


1,620


225


-


1,620


225

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

3,834


3,194


444


7,632


6,516


905

Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
assets

(787)


(651)


(90)


(1,564)


(1,320)


(183)

Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to
ordinary shareholders

(47,316)


7,125


990


(6,363)


64,470


8,956













Net (loss)/income

(50,832)


2,893


401


(8,808)


62,103


8,627

Add: Interest expense, net

1,969


2,821


392


5,728


2,435


338

Add: Income tax expense

2,496


8,773


1,219


24,166


24,445


3,396

Add: Depreciation and amortization

19,777


17,624


2,449


42,376


33,917


4,712

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

-


1,620


225


-


1,620


225

Adjusted EBITDA

(26,590)


33,731


4,686


63,462


124,520


17,298













Weighted average shares used












in calculating adjusted net (loss)/income per
ordinary share:












-Basic and Diluted

118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795


118,669,795













Adjusted net (loss)/income per share
attributable












to ordinary shareholders












- Basic

(0.40)


0.06


0.01


(0.05)


0.54


0.08

- Diluted

(0.40)


0.06


0.01


(0.05)


0.54


0.08

Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS












- Basic

(1.60)


0.24


0.04


(0.20)


2.16


0.32

- Diluted

(1.60)


0.24


0.04


(0.20)


2.16


0.32

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.