UPDATE: Upon request of Iberian Yield Investment AB last day of trading have been changed to 2026-02-25. 1 debt instrument issued by Iberian Yield Investment AB will be admitted to trading with effect from 2024-04-19. Last day of trading is set to 2026-02-25. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280