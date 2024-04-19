Prosafe SE: Operational Update - April 2024

Fleet utilization for Q1 2024 was 56 percent.



Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus had utilization of 100 percent in Q1 2024 while Safe Eurus had utilization of 95 percent.



Safe Concordia had utilization of 100 percent in Q1 2024 and received 95% day rate until 01 February due to crane repair.



Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work.



Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia are laid up in Norway pending future work.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 19 April 2024

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:



Terje Askvig, CEO



Phone: +47?952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47?415 08?186



