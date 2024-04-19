Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK8U | ISIN: LU2458332611 | Ticker-Symbol: Z45
Frankfurt
19.04.24
09:59 Uhr
11,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ALVOTECH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALVOTECH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,85012,35014:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2024 | 12:18
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alvotech signs U.S. agreement to expand access for newly approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab)

  • Alvotech, in agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, has signed an agreement with a strategic partner to bring to the U.S. market the newly FDA approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira®
  • The agreement broadens patient access and further commitment to availability of vital biologics in the U.S. and globally

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today a long-term agreement with a strategic partner to further enhance access to Adalimumab-ryvk in the U.S. market, the newly U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.

"This new partnership agreement supports our financial guidance and reflects Alvotech's strong commitment to increasing patient access to more affordable healthcare," said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

The current multi-product commercialization partnership between Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech remains unchanged and Teva will continue to commercialize adalimumab-ryvk under the SIMLANDI® brand in the U.S.

Use of Trademarks
Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.