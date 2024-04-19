Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUSK | ISIN: FI4000561576 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT0
Lang & Schwarz
19.04.24
09:00 Uhr
1,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALOE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALOE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,15009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2024 | 13:12
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valoe Oyj: The deadline for Valoe's restructuring programme extended until 14.6.2024. Valoe has secured financing for the duration of the proceedings and continues to negotiate longer-term financing.

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 April 2024 at 14.05 Finnish time

The deadline for Valoe's restructuring programme extended until 14.6.2024. Valoe has secured financing for the duration of the proceedings and continues to negotiate longer-term financing.

Valoe Corporation's ("the Company") restructuring proceedings commenced on 22 January 2024 by the decision of the District Court of North Savo. In accordance with the request of the administrator Pekka Jaatinen, the District Court has extended the deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme for Valoe until 14 June 2024. The original deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme was 22 April 2024.

Valoe has secured funding for the duration of the restructuring proceedings. The company is actively negotiating long-term financing and ownership arrangements with several parties.

The Company's projects with key customers continue as normal.

In Mikkeli, 19 April 2024
Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.