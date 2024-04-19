Cargill honored for innovations across the smart transportation, health beauty care solutions, social cultural impact environmental solutions categories

The Edison Awards, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognize some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. For the second consecutive year, Cargill is honored to win three 2024 Edison Awards for innovations in Smart Transportation, Health Beauty Care Solutions and Social Cultural Impact Environmental Solutions.

Cargill and BAR Technologies' WindWings® innovation has been recognized as groundbreaking technology that introduces cutting edge wind propulsion to commercial shipping for the first time. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Innovations begin with innovators. Our teams are continuously reimagining what's possible and laying the groundwork to deliver big and bold innovations in food and agriculture," said Florian Schattenmann, Cargill's chief technology officer and vice president of Innovation and Research Development. "This recognition underscores the wonderful work from our teams and our purpose to nourish the world and deliver solutions that are better for our health, environment, and people."

Cargill's teams around the world innovate with purpose harnessing the power of what's possible to deliver lifechanging solutions that will positively impact the world today and for generations to come. Using insights to anticipate customer needs and partnering across the industry, the company's 2,500 R&D experts along with teams around the world are delivering innovations with impact.

The following Edison Awards are examples of how the company is leading transformations at a global scale:

[GOLD] Smart Transportation: Cargill and BAR Technologies' WindWings® innovation has been recognized as groundbreaking technology that introduces cutting edge wind propulsion to commercial shipping for the first time. Since her launch in August 2023, the world's first dry bulk vessel retrofitted with WindWings®, the Pyxis Ocean, has so far reported average savings of 3 tonnes of fuel per day, reducing CO2 by nearly 10 tonnes per day.

[GOLD] Social Cultural Impact Environmental Solutions: Cargill's 1000 Farmers Endless Prosperity program aims to improve farmers' welfare, enhance their productivity, and foster social and digital transformation in agriculture by promoting regenerative agricultural practices. Since its launch, it has benefitted over 6,000 farmers across 21 provinces in Türkiye, covering 70,000 hectares dedicated to corn, sunflower, and canola production. Participants receive free training, access to digital agricultural tools, and consulting services, empowering them to adopt sustainable practices effectively.

[BRONZE] Health Beauty Care Solutions:? BotaniDesign 105 is a plant-based alternative which can be used as a 1:1 replacement for petroleum jelly. This 100% naturally derived, plant-based, readily biodegradable alternative to petroleum jelly is highly moisturizing and can be included in a range of personal care products.

Together, these innovations show Cargill's ability to apply more than a century of experience in the food and agriculture industry to innovate across a broad spectrum of challenges facing its customers and consumers.

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards' Steering Committee and an executive judging body. The panel is comprised of more than 2,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Past award recipients include Jony Ive, Martha Stewart, Carmichael Roberts and companies leading in innovation including; Nest, now part of Google, AMD, Intel, Naqi, 3M and Cargill. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

