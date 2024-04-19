Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern corrects Ancora's false and misleading statements

Urges shareholders to vote "FOR" ONLY Norfolk Southern's 13 highly qualified nominees on the WHITE proxy card today

ATLANTA, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) filed a presentation on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission addressing the flawed assumptions of Ancora Alternatives LLC's ("Ancora") highly unrealistic near-term financial targets.

Among many other claims, Ancora grossly overestimates the 12-month savings across numerous categories and their "estimated savings" are simply not supported by the mathematical reality. Ancora has unrealistically projected expected savings of $800 million over 12 months, resulting in a 62 - 63% operating ratio, while claiming they would not furlough employees.

In Norfolk Southern's presentation, informed by actual railroading experience and direct industry expertise, the company has outlined what the real savings would be in each cost opportunity Ancora cited. Ancora's misinformed savings estimates would only amount to $400 million, and to achieve the remaining $400 million savings in their plan, approximately 2,900 employee furloughs would be required, despite Ancora's assertions to the contrary.

The presentation also corrects the false and misleading statements made by Ancora including:

FALSE & MISLEADING

STATEMENT THE FACTS THE OUTCOMES Disregarding Norfolk Southern's successful implementation of a modern version of precision scheduled railroading. Norfolk Southern is advancing a modern PSR strategy, which is designed to avoid periodic service problems. The company is accelerating the execution of the plan through changes in leadership and operations. Customer-centric, operations-driven network that balances service, productivity, and growth, with safety at its core

Prudent approach to rapidly and sustainably improving its operating ratio

More reliable service to grow earnings over the long-term Dismissing the four decades of success and experience of recently hired COO, John Orr. John Orr is an expert and award-winning thought leader in PSR with a proven track record of improving operations at multiple Class I railroads in regions spanning Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Hiring John resulted in an inconsequential change to a commercial agreement with CPKC. John's expertise is helping: Identify and eliminate corridor bottlenecks Target large-volume Merchandise terminals for improved velocity and productivity Drive standard processes across all workstreams Rationalize locomotives and cars Replicate best practices across the network

Ignoring significant safety improvements that are driving results. In the wake of East Palestine (EP), Norfolk Southern took decisive action to protect the franchise and shareholders. Management, with board oversight, implemented a six-point safety plan and accelerated enhancements to its safety culture and operational transformation. Committed to being the gold standard for safety in the rail industry

Reduced the mainline accident rate by 38% year-over-year in 2023

Achieved the lowest mainline accident rate since 1999 and positioned itself among the best of the North American Class I railroads

Through its safety efforts, the board and Alan rebuilt trust and credibility with regulators and the EP community Overlooking Norfolk Southern's efficient operations before, and improvements after, the EP incident. Widening of the operating ratio occurred in 2023, as Norfolk Southern dealt with service disruptions and safety investments following the EP incident. Remained in-line with peers at a 62% OR while achieving record revenues in 2022 as the industry struggled to add headcount after cutting too deeply and profitability weakened

Drove 2nd highest 5-year total shareholder return among Class I peers in 2022

Despite adverse impact of EP, continued to improve service levels - train speed by 22% and terminal dwell by 11% - since Alan became CEO Discounting Norfolk Southern's clear plan to close the gap with peers. Norfolk Southern meaningfully narrowing the gap with peers in 2022 despite COVID disruptions. The company has improved key operating metrics over the last several weeks, reflecting changes and reprioritizations that were already in process and accelerated by the arrival of John Orr. On an achievable path to close the gap with peers by achieving a sub-60% OR in 3-4 years, without compromising safety, service, customer relationships, or long-term shareholder value1 Failing to recognize Norfolk Southern's executive compensation framework that holds management accountable. The board implemented executive compensation initiatives, including the addition of OR as a performance metric. The board eliminated the 2023 annual incentive awards payout. Addresses shareholder feedback and holds management accountable to deliver on key objectives

Ensures alignment between executive pay and outcomes experienced by shareholders and other stakeholders Mischaracterizing Norfolk Southern's superior and fit-for-purpose board. The board has proactively refreshed its ranks and provided effective oversight to ensure best-in-class governance practices and that it has the necessary expertise to oversee Norfolk Southern's success. Norfolk Southern has director nominees with broad operations and logistics experience, including seven former CEOs or presidents of large-scale organizations. Appointed six new directors in the last five years, including two in 2023

Taken initiatives to improve operations and oversight, including in safety, enterprise risk management, and cybersecurity



1 The operating ratio improvements discussed and presented on this page represent adjusted operating ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding the definition and reconciliation to GAAP operating ratio.

Norfolk Southern has communicated consistently and transparently with shareholders on the company's progress and achievements. In contrast, Ancora has resorted to spreading false and misleading statements and deliberately ignoring material facts.

The presentation and other important information related to Norfolk Southern's Annual Meeting can be found at VoteNorfolkSouthern.com.

The following table adjusts our 2023 GAAP financial results to exclude the effects of the East Palestine incident. The income tax effects of this non-GAAP adjustment were calculated based on the applicable tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustment related:



Non-GAAP Reconciliation for 2023 Reported

(GAAP) East Palestine

Incident Adjusted (non-

GAAP) ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Income from railway operations $2,851 $1,116 $3,967 Income taxes $493 $270 $763 Net income $1,827 $846 $2,673 Diluted earnings per share $8.02 $3.72 $11.74 Railway operating ratio (percent) 76.5 (9.1) 67.4

