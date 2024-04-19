easyJet plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ HOL-Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) HOL-Holding(s) in Company 19-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 17-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 18-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.439020 6.583303 10.022323 75970194 or reached Position of previous 3.328645 6.556620 9.885265 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 26065837 3.438719 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 26068115 3.439020%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 223592 0.029497 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 6433 0.000849 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Sub Total 8.B1 5951025 0.785085%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 22/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 21619 0.002852 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 174205 0.022982 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1666977 0.219915 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 49226 0.006494 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 126177 0.016646 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 228150 0.030099 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 88635 0.011693 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 24048 0.003173 Swaps 12/05/2025 N/A Cash 37485 0.004945 Swaps 16/05/2025 N/A Cash 609410 0.080396 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 114997 0.015171 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 87641 0.011562 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 951868 0.125575 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 508664 0.067105 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Swaps 17/01/2029 N/A Cash 78833 0.010400 Swaps 18/01/2029 N/A Cash 41244 0.005441 Swaps 19/01/2029 N/A Cash 51427 0.006784 Swaps 20/01/2029 N/A Cash 4488 0.000592 Swaps 21/01/2029 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 22/01/2029 N/A Cash 114772 0.015141 Swaps 23/01/2029 N/A Cash 1498 0.000198 Swaps 24/01/2029 N/A Cash 97143 0.012816 Swaps 25/01/2029 N/A Cash 4716 0.000622 Swaps 26/01/2029 N/A Cash 86218 0.011374 Swaps 27/01/2029 N/A Cash 402 0.000053 Swaps 28/01/2029 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 29/01/2029 N/A Cash 26625 0.003512 Swaps 30/01/2029 N/A Cash 6574612 0.867352 Swaps 01/02/2029 N/A Cash 174205 0.022982 Sub Total 8.B2 43951054 5.798218%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.186514 5.803563% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

12. Date of Completion

18-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

