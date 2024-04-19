In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that dust storms and slear skies led to contrasting March Solar Performance in West Asia. The Arabian Peninsula experienced humid winds and dust storms that reduced solar irradiance to 90% of typical levels for the month. March saw varied solar conditions across West Asia, with the Arabian Peninsula experiencing humid winds and dust storms that reduced solar irradiance to 90% of typical levels for the month. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and parts of India enjoyed increased irradiance, up to 115% above normal, due to reduced cloud ...

