Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an interview with Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) ("Brera Holdings", "Brera" or the "Company").





Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi (left), Executive Chairman Dan McClory (center), and John Textor (right) the majority owner and chairman of Eagle Football Holdings Limited, the leading shareholder of professional football clubs Botafogo (Brazil), Crystal Palace (England), Olympique Lyonnais (France), Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (France) and RWD Molenbeek (Belgium).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/206106_247image.jpg

24/7 Market News ("24/7")- What motivated you to create Brera Holdings and pursue a Multi Club Ownership (MCO) strategy?

Pierre Galoppi ("PG")- We identified several impressive professional sports team trends and disparities that could be leveraged to generate capital gains and additional revenues. For example, professional club valuations are rapidly increasing and that trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Yet, despite the fact that interest in this space is swelling, along with asking prices for available teams, select opportunities are still there for the taking and we believe that we're well positioned to identify these one-off and non-marketed clubs and unlock that value for our stakeholders.

Brera Holdings is naturally geared to cohesively grow our MCO strategy while maintaining the spirit of sportsmanship. We're building on the Brera FC culture and legacy, which allowed us to give birth to the FENIX Trophy tournament and we plan to continue growing this unique property.

We incorporated the MCO model as it naturally paves inroads to multiple avenues to create value and generate revenue, as well as improve our clubs' efficiency.

24/7- At what point in the process did you incorporate the NASDAQ listing into the Brera model and how has that changed your viewpoint?

PG- We're democratizing professional sports ownership for the most popular sport in the world. Football (soccer) fans are some of the most passionate supporters in the world and the opportunities that we're developing are very attractive, so the Nasdaq listing was an obvious fit and we factored into our modeling very early on.

24/7- Some huge names in the world of football world are associated with Brera, starting with Walter Zenga, World Cup record holder and Brera FC's first coach, and taken to the next level with the recently introduced all-star advisory board team members, including Alan Rothenberg and Giuseppe Rossi. How do you explain their interest in the club and how do you plan on maximizing their talents?

PG- We were able to assemble an impressive group of advisors who not only understand the industry, but they share our vision. All of them have built significant sports and consumer businesses, and they see Brera as yet another.

24/7- What are the biggest challenges that your industry faces now and in the next 5 years?

PG- One of the biggest challenges at the moment is financial inequality, at the league and club level, but that's not new and it isn't going away for the foreseeable future.

Not only have the stakes increased for professional teams, many clubs are extending their seasons, with exhibitions and preseason tours, so they're under increasing pressure to purchase additional players who can step in as exhaustion and injuries increase.

Brera is positioned to take advantage of that imbalance and further plans to strengthen our player development program, so that we are on the receiving end of the healthy player transfer fees.

24/7- According to the Wall Street Journal, "Limited supply is one of the main attractions of investing in sports teams, as opportunities arise only when team owners pass away or encounter troubles, per the report. It's also a status symbol for the wealthy and famous." What are your thoughts concerning this dynamic and will this affect Brera's next steps?

PG- That isn't exactly a new phenomenon, so we included that dynamic into our modeling, and we're still ahead of the curve. Having said that, the trend is strengthening and we believe that a continued rising tide should benefit Brera Holdings and our stakeholders.

24/7- Thank you for taking the time today and I look forward to our next conversation.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024.

In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ and/or 24/7 Market News disclosure for disclaimer information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206106

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News