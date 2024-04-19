Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) (BVL: TK) ("TK" or "Company"). The new report is titled "Advancing One of the Largest Undeveloped Zinc Assets in the World."

Report excerpt: "Tinka's flagship property and current focus is one of the largest zinc deposits held by a junior mining company. The 2024 updated PEA further strengthens Ayawilca's potential to become a top-10 global zinc producer. The mine proposal outlines a 21-year operation processing 2 million tonnes of silver, zinc, and lead per year, with an additional tin component for 15 years at a rate of 0.3 million tonnes per year. The updated PEA highlights robust project economics with an after-tax NPV@8% of US$434 million and after-tax IRR of 25.9%."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Securities Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure:

The analyst and/or Couloir Capital do not hold shares or options in the Company. Couloir Capital has been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

