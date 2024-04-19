Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company") announces that it is attending RSA[1] in San Francisco from May 6-9. RSA is one of the largest cybersecurity events worldwide, that provides year-round industry collaboration for the cybersecurity community and notably amasses over 45,000 IT security professionals. RSA is a four day conference featuring over 600 over the world's leading vendors and speakers such as Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, DARPA, US Department of Defence, IBM and Amazon.

Cybeats will be co-hosting its third annual 'SBOM Meetup' during the RSA Conference[2]. This meetup is especially geared for IT security professionals and SBOM enthusiasts who want to engage in lively discussions surrounding software supply chain or cybersecurity. The Company already has 100 confirmed executives and employees from the world's leading technology vendors in attendance for the event.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3927/206175_e97dc4ee94596a52_001full.jpg

RSA has been a conference that Cybeats has been successful at garnering significant client attention on its product and brand, and which has consistently led to commercial sales following attendance at RSA. Cybeats' flagship product, SBOM Studio[3], is an enterprise class solution that helps organizations understand the security risks within their software, and identify vulnerabilities in open-source components.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors.

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: ir @cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

[1] https://www.rsaconference.com/usa

[2] https://www.cybeats.com/events

[3] https://www.cybeats.com/sbom-studio

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206175

SOURCE: Cybeats Technologies Corp.