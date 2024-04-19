Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Minesto AB TO 4

At the request of Minesto AB, Minesto AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 22, 2024. Security name: MINEST TO4 ---------------------------- Short name: MINEST TO 4 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021629730 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 332862 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO 4 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Minesto AB. The exercise price when exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and including March 3, 2025 to and including March 14, 2025, however, not lower than the quotient value and not higher than SEK 4.50 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 18, 2025 - April 1, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 28, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.