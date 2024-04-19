Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
19.04.24
08:14 Uhr
0,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1850,22416:07
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2024 | 14:46
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Minesto AB TO 4

At the request of Minesto AB, Minesto AB equity rights will be traded on First
North as from April 22, 2024. 



Security name: MINEST TO4 
----------------------------
Short name:   MINEST TO 4 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021629730
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  332862   
----------------------------





Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO 4 entitles the holder the right to     
     subscribe for one (1) new share in Minesto AB. The exercise price when 
     exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the        
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during  
     the period from and including March 3, 2025 to and including March 14, 
     2025, however, not lower than the quotient value and not higher than  
     SEK 4.50 per share.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 18, 2025 - April 1, 2025                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 28, 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.