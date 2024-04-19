Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (FSE: 94Y) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo") is pleased to provide an update to the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Connective Global SDN BHD ("Connective Global"), a Malaysian-based company.

Pursuant to the MOU, Argo and Connective Global have agreed to jointly conduct research and development of biochar for agricultural and industrial applications. The research and development program will be initiated at University Putra Malaysia.



Senior Argo representatives will be attending meetings in Malaysia in the upcoming weeks with Connective Global at University Putra Malaysia to further define the research and development program and objectives. The University Putra Malaysia has its origins and historical roots in agricultural education and research, being established initially as the School of Agriculture in 1931. It maintains a strong focus on agricultural sciences like agronomy, horticulture, animal sciences, food science and technology, forestry, biotechnology related to agriculture. The University is ranked #36 globally for Agricultural Sciences by U.S. News & World Report, maintaining strong programs and research focus in agricultural sciences like agronomy, horticulture, animal sciences, food science and technology, forestry, and agricultural biotechnology.



Upon the successful completion of the 12-month research phase, Argo and Connective Global intend to formalize a commercial production agreement, signaling the transition from research to practical application.



While in Malaysia, in addition to meeting with University Putra Malaysia, Argo and Connective Global will conduct site surveys of agricultural facilities to engage with farmers and processors, exploring potential collaborations in converting waste biomass into commercially viable biochar products.



Argo envisions implementing a circular economy model by utilizing waste biomaterials from palm oil and coconut oil production to produce biochar-based agricultural products. This approach promotes resource efficiency, reduces waste generation, and supports sustainable agricultural practices.



Circular Biochar Model:

Waste Generation : Palm oil and coconut oil processors generate waste biomaterials during their production processes, such as empty fruit bunches and shells.

Biochar Production : Argo collects these waste biomaterials and converts them into biochar through pyrolysis, a process involving the heating of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Product Development : The resulting biochar is processed into soil enhancement products, such as biochar-enriched fertilizers or soil conditioners.

Distribution and Application: Argo distributes these biochar-based products to palm oil and coconut oil farmers and processors, who apply them to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity.

Waste Reduction and Sustainability : By utilizing waste biomaterials such as palm oil trees, coconut trees and bamboo for biochar production, this circular model reduces waste generation, optimizes resource utilization, and promotes sustainable agriculture.

Peter Hoyle, President of Argo, remarks, "We are excited about our collaboration with Connective Global and University Putra Malaysia in pioneering biochar research. Argo is committed to innovation, waste reduction, and sustainability, and this circular biochar model exemplifies our dedication to driving a sustainable future while creating value for our shareholders."

About Connective Global

Connective Global is a Malaysian-based company that manufactures and distributes organic fertilizers, agricultural products, and food items in Southeast Asia, with a focus on environmentally sustainable products and services.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

For further information please contact:

Robert Intile

Director

Argo Living Soils Corp.

Tel: (604) 763-4017

Email: robertcintile@gmail.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, successful completion of the 12 month research phase, formalization of a commercial production agreement, engaging with farmers and processors, implementing a circular economy model. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will have", "intend" "plans", "aims", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206148

SOURCE: Argo Living Soils Corp.