Cummins Inc.: Cummins Announces Field Testing of Mining Hybrid Truck Solution

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has commissioned its diesel hybrid solution in partnership with one of China's leading rigid mining truck manufacturers, North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (NHL), demonstrating progress in decarbonization for industrial customers.

The hybrid NHL NTH260, a 220 metric ton payload mining truck, rolled off the production line in January and is headed to Baiyun Iron Mine of Baogang Group, China, to begin field testing in March. As a leading power solutions provider, Cummins' optimized hybrid system allows the truck engine to be downsized from the previous 2,500HP QSK60 to the current 2,000HP two-stage QSK50.

"We're excited to share this significant milestone in our journey to advance bridge technologies and provide our mining customers with innovative, practical decarbonization solutions," said Jenny Bush, Cummins Power Systems President, who joined key leaders from Cummins Power Systems China for the commissioning ceremony in the NHL industrial park in Bautou, China.

The truck is expected to provide a leading total cost of ownership based on initial cost advantages, fuel efficiency and extended service life of the engine. Improved fuel efficiency directly correlates to emissions and GHG reduction. Advanced hybrids have the potential to improve fuel efficiency up to 30% dependent on the mine profile and advanced battery technology and controls integration.

"Our partnership with Cummins spans 40 years and advancing the hybridization of our equipment is another demonstration of what we can accomplish together for the benefit of miners globally," said Haiquan Guo, General Manager, NHL. NHL produces trucks with payload range from 35 to 360 metric tons, with Cummins as the standard engine configuration."

"We are intent on enabling multiple pathways to carbon neutrality for industrial markets, including both first-fit and retrofit solutions," said Molly Puga, Cummins Power Systems Executive Director of Strategy, Digital and Product Planning. "It's partnerships with our customers like NHL and Baiyun Iron Mine that will accelerate product availability in the market and make both near- and long-term carbon reduction goals attainable."

In 2023, Cummins announced approval of unblended renewable diesel use in all industrial high-horsepower engines.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

