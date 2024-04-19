Lisa Patmore has joined Dorsey Whitney LLP in London as a Partner in the Labor Employment group, the law firm announced today.

Lisa has over 25 years' experience in employment law, advising employer clients on the full range of employment law challenges faced by them as well as supporting on the employment aspects of corporate transactions. This includes acting on behalf of both sellers and purchasers, and advising on TUPE transfers, share sales, and private equity arrangements. Among other things, Lisa advises clients on executive appointments and terminations, collective redundancies and changes to terms and conditions, sensitive discrimination, whistleblowing, and other employment claims.

She joins Dorsey Whitney as a partner, having previously held partner positions at both Lewis Silkin and Pinsent Masons. Her client experience spans a broad range of industries including technology, financial services, media and telecoms, professional services, manufacturing, and recruitment.

"I'm thrilled to join Dorsey Whitney at such a busy time for the London office," said Lisa Patmore. "Right from the start, I've felt at home with the team, and it's great to have the support of the wider Dorsey brand behind us. I'm looking forward to the prospect of doing more international work as I support colleagues across our network of offices and can't wait to work with the team as we build our employment practice here in London."

Fabrizio Carpanini, Co-Head of Dorsey Whitney's London office, added: "Lisa has an impressive track record advising on employment issues, including on corporate transactions, which will greatly benefit our clients. She is incredibly talented, and her joining is a significant addition to our expanding team in London.

"We added two specialist partners to our team last year, and Lisa is the latest lateral hire who enables us to offer even more sector-specific support to our growing portfolio of clients. We're aiming to strengthen our already strong M&A practice in the UK, and her expertise will play a crucial role in achieving that."

