Spectaire and GreenPower Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Spectaire Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SPEC) and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq:GP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Spectaire: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/spec_access

GreenPower: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/gp_access

In an exclusive interview, Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. In the rapidly evolving environmental technology sector, Spectaire is positioned as a compelling opportunity with its disruptive AireCore system-a cutting-edge innovation in emissions measurement and management. Spectaire's pioneering approach aims to solve a critical global challenge: the efficient and accurate tracking of emissions. At a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of global policy and corporate responsibility, Spectaire's technology offers a much-needed solution that is both cost-effective and scalable, contrasting sharply with the prohibitively expensive and cumbersome options currently dominating the market. Backed by an experienced management team with a proven track record in technology innovation and market scaling, Spectaire is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of growth and competition. In a world increasingly driven by both technological advancement and environmental consciousness, Spectaire represents a unique blend of growth potential, market relevance, and societal impact, making it a compelling choice for the savvy investor.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. GreenPower is a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector. The Company has established a solid track record of sales growth, including more than 700 EV Stars, low-floor transit buses and school buses delivered to date, and maintains a significant order book that which can be satisfied with existing production capacity at its California and West Virginia manufacturing facilities and through contract manufacturing. GreenPower's competitive positioning, solid sales trajectory, accomplished leadership and favorable market dynamics underscore its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the rapidly evolving EV industry.

About Spectaire Holdings Inc.

Spectaire is at the forefront of air quality and emissions reduction technology. With a relentless focus on innovation and environmental sustainability, Spectaire is committed to helping industries monetize their investments in emissions mitigation to the benefit of their businesses, the economy, and the environment.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations.

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com