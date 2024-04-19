Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Castelnau Group Limited

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2023

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Report will shortly be available from the Company's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Copies of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.





Enquiries:



Castelnau Group

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com



Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek



Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the 2023 Annual Report as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.