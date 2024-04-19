Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
19.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 16:06
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2023

Castelnau Group Ltd - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Castelnau Group Limited
Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2023

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Report will shortly be available from the Company's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Copies of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



Enquiries:

Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek

Liberum Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the 2023 Annual Report as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.


© 2024 PR Newswire
