Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H24S | ISIN: XS2270142966 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
19.04.24
13:14 Uhr
51,75 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,7152,0917:13
51,0652,0517:05
PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 16:42
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Deutsche Bahn EUR500mil 3.375% 2034

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Deutsche Bahn EUR500mil 3.375% 2034

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 19, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH, Berlin

EUR 500mil 3.375% Notes due 24 April 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH, Berlin

Guarantor (if any):

Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin

ISIN:

XS2808189760

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

3.375% Notes due 24 April 2034

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Post-stabilisation Deutsche Bahn
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.