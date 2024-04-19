Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Deutsche Bahn EUR500mil 3.375% 2034

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 19, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH, Berlin

EUR 500mil 3.375% Notes due 24 April 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH, Berlin Guarantor (if any): Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin ISIN: XS2808189760 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.375% Notes due 24 April 2034 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Morgan Stanley Europe SE NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.