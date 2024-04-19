CMUV Bancorp Announces 2024 1st Quarter Financial Results & Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting

EL CENTRO, CA, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 1st Quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Net income for the quarter was $948,754 which equaled $0.53 per share. Total assets reached $302.3 MM by the end of the quarter, total deposits came in at $264MM, and gross loans ended the quarter at $239.7MM.
CVB's Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.94%, which is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $2,590,899, and non-accrual and past due loans remain very low at 0.18%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at quarter's end.
The book value for the common stock was $16.42 per share (diluted) on March 31, 2024, however the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $17.08 on this date. ROAA for the quarter was 1.29% and ROAE came in at 10.99%.
The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. on May 23, 2024, at our branch located at 310 Main Street in Brawley, California. We welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person if possible, but if you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, a copy of the Annual Report and the audited financial statements are now available for shareholder review. Please take the opportunity to review and vote as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct and take action on appropriate CMUV business.
|Community Vally Bank / CMUV Bancorp
|Financial Summary
|For Quarter Ending March 31, 2024
|March 31,
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|$
|42,248,433
|$
|51,255,071
|Total Investments
|7,417,126
|7,288,854
|Gross Loans
|239,782,161
|224,962,070
|ACL
|(2,590,899
|)
|(2,421,467
|)
|Total Earning Assets
|$
|286,856,821
|$
|281,084,528
|Other Assets
|15,403,350
|11,993,220
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|302,260,172
|$
|293,077,747
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits
|$
|264,018,061
|$
|256,548,309
|Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations
|2,029,153
|2,000,000
|Other Liabilities
|799,222
|740,736
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|266,846,436
|$
|259,289,045
|SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
|Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings
|$
|34,464,981
|$
|32,821,909
|Net Income
|$
|948,754
|$
|966,793
|TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL
|$
|35,413,735
|$
|33,788,702
|TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY
|$
|302,260,172
|$
|293,077,747
|STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
|Total Interest Income
|$
|4,162,988
|$
|3,612,054
|Total Interest Expense
|(1,147,460
|)
|(769,690
|)
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|$
|3,015,527
|$
|2,842,364
|Total Other Non-Interest Income
|$
|193,765
|$
|244,364
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|$
|(1,836,619
|)
|$
|(1,732,302
|)
|Provision for Loan Loss
|(53,000
|)
|(15,600
|)
|INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|$
|1,319,674
|$
|1,338,825
|Income Tax Expense
|$
|(370,920
|)
|$
|(372,032
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|948,754
|$
|966,793
|RATIOS
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
|1.29
|%
|1.52
|%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
|10.99
|%
|14.38
|%
|Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarter
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.57
|Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.57
|Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised)
|1,784,422
|1,857,831
|Book Value (CVB - Bank)
|$
|19.85
|$
|16.74
|Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)
|$
|16.42
|$
|13.49
|**
|Book Value = Total Equity Capital/Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)
Jon A Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com