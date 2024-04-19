Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For First Quarter 2024

ATLANTA, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.65%, compared to 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.87% for the first quarter of 2023.
- Annualized return on average equity was 15.41%, compared to 11.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 18.09% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.27% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 19.08% for the first quarter of 2023.
- Efficiency ratio of 37.9%, compared to 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 33.4% for the first quarter of 2023.
- Total assets increased by $144.4 million, or 4.1%, to $3.65 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $82.9 million, or 3.0%, to $2.81 billion from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin increased by 7 basis points to 3.24% from 3.17% for the previous quarter.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.3 million, or 28.9%, from $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $963,000, a decrease in provision for credit losses of $922,000, an increase in noninterest income of $856,000 and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $1.0 million. Net income decreased by $1.1 million, or 7.0%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in noninterest income of $576,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $852,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $140,000.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $52.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 23 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $106.2 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the first quarter of 2023, interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $6.4 million, or 13.9%, primarily due to a 49 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $131.5 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 60 basis points increase in the total investment yield.
Interest expense totaled $25.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $724,000, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 35 basis points increase in time deposit costs and an 11 basis point increase in borrowings costs coupled with a $90.1 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the first quarter of 2023, interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $5.5 million, or 28.1%, due to a 49 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 134 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $215.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $4.1 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $3.1 million and $166,000 recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.24% compared to 3.17% for the previous quarter, an increase of seven basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 13 basis points to 6.27% from 6.14% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 increased by three basis points to 3.94% from 3.91% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $85.2 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average loans of $106.2 million, offset by a decrease in average total investments of $21.0 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $90.1 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $60.9 million and average borrowings increased by $29.2 million.
As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by six basis points to 3.24% from 3.30%, primarily due to a 64 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.58 billion, offset by a 50 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.36 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $129.8 million from the first quarter of 2023, due to a $131.5 million increase in average loans, offset by a $1.8 million decrease in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $155.8 million from the first quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $215.2 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $59.3 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, an increase of $856,000, or 18.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") and residential mortgage loans, as well as higher SBA and mortgage servicing income, offset by lower mortgage loan fees, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. SBA and mortgage loan sales totaled $24.1 million and $21.9 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2024. There were no SBA or mortgage loan sales during the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $94.0 million during the first quarter 2024 compared to $128.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded a $361,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment gain of $147,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $576,000, or 9.4%, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from SBA loans and other income, offset by higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans. During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded a $708,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $12.4 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 11.2%, from $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in salary and employee benefits and occupancy expense, partially offset by higher professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums and loan and other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2024 increased by $1.6 million, or 14.4%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees, partially offset by lower loan and other real estate owned related expenses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.9% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 45.1% and 33.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 28.4%, compared to 29.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 27.1% for the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $144.4 million, or 4.1%, from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $228.2 million, or 6.7%, from $3.42 billion at March 31, 2023. The $144.4 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $114.0 million, loans held for sale of $52.1 million and interest rate derivatives of $6.9 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for investment of $28.0 million and other assets of $2.1 million. The $228.2 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $102.0 million, loans held for sale of $74.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $34.8 million and interest rate derivatives of $14.7 million, partially offset by decreases in other assets of $3.9 million and mortgage servicing asset of $2.3 million.
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.78% of our total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.82% and 0.87% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.11 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 0.9%, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $102.0 million, or 3.4%, compared to $3.01 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in loans at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a $48.7 million decrease in residential mortgage loans, offset by a $13.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $4.5 million increase in construction and development loans and a $2.7 million increase in commercial and industrial loans. Loans held for sale were $74.4 million and $22.3 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. There were no loans classified as held for sale at March 31, 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $82.9 million, or 3.0%, compared to total deposits of $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $169.8 million, or 6.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.64 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a $50.2 million increase in time deposits, a $34.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $2.6 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $2.9 million decrease in money market accounts and a $1.6 million decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $546.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $512.0 million at December 31, 2023 and $577.3 million at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 19.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 18.7% at December 31, 2023 and 21.8% at March 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.07 billion at March 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 80.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 81.3% at December 31, 2023 and 78.2% at March 31, 2023.
Uninsured deposits were 23.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 26.5% and 31.9% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, we had $1.22 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($694.9 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($480.8 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $140,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses expense of $782,000 recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023. No provision for credit losses was recorded during the first quarter of 2023. The credit provision recorded during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due the decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as a large amount of residential mortgage loans were moved from loans held for investment to loans held for sale during the quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.00%, compared to a net charge-off of 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the first quarter of 2023.
Nonperforming assets totaled $30.3 million, or 0.83% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $8.1 million from $38.4 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $10.8 million from $19.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a $1.4 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, a $6.7 million decrease in accruing restructured loans and a $14,000 decrease in other real estate owned.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2023 and 0.63% at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 62.37% at March 31, 2024, compared to 49.06% and 101.22% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
52,358
$
50,671
$
48,709
$
47,482
$
45,965
Interest expense
25,273
24,549
24,555
22,512
19,732
Net interest income
27,085
26,122
24,154
24,970
26,233
Provision for credit losses
(140)
782
(381)
(416)
-
Noninterest income
5,568
4,712
2,657
4,691
6,144
Noninterest expense
12,361
13,915
11,540
11,464
10,807
Income tax expense
5,801
4,790
4,224
5,505
5,840
Net income
14,631
11,347
11,428
13,108
15,730
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.52
$
0.63
Diluted income per share
$
0.57
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.62
Dividends per share
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
Book value per share (at period end)
$
15.73
$
15.14
$
15.24
$
14.76
$
14.04
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,205,506
25,205,506
25,241,157
25,279,846
25,143,675
Weighted average diluted shares
25,548,089
25,543,861
25,591,874
25,477,143
25,405,855
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.65
%
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.55
%
1.87
%
Return on average equity
15.41
11.71
12.14
14.87
18.09
Dividend payout ratio
34.77
40.36
40.18
34.77
28.98
Yield on total loans
6.34
6.11
5.98
5.95
5.85
Yield on average earning assets
6.27
6.14
5.92
5.90
5.77
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.94
3.91
3.97
3.74
3.30
Cost of deposits
3.97
3.95
4.05
3.88
3.48
Net interest margin
3.24
3.17
2.94
3.10
3.30
Efficiency ratio(1)
37.86
45.13
43.04
38.65
33.38
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
0.97
1.22
1.25
0.78
0.64
ACL to nonperforming loans
62.37
49.06
47.61
79.88
101.22
ACL to loans held for investment
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.63
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
110.97
%
115.38
%
111.77
%
112.27
%
114.27
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
19.43
18.75
20.58
21.32
21.83
Investment securities to assets
0.78
0.82
0.79
0.84
0.87
Common equity to assets
10.87
10.89
10.96
10.74
10.32
Leverage ratio
10.27
10.20
10.07
10.03
9.72
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.85
16.73
17.03
16.69
16.55
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.85
16.73
17.03
16.69
16.55
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.69
17.60
17.91
17.59
17.51
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
443,905
$
443,072
$
464,823
$
487,787
$
506,012
Mortgage loan production
94,016
128,931
91,891
72,830
43,335
Mortgage loan sales
21,873
-
-
-
-
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
516,425
508,000
487,827
493,579
485,663
SBA loan production
10,117
27,529
18,212
16,110
26,239
SBA loan sales
24,065
-
5,169
30,298
36,458
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
254,331
$
142,152
$
279,106
$
250,503
$
216,167
Federal funds sold
4,505
2,653
2,951
12,224
7,897
Cash and cash equivalents
258,836
144,805
282,057
262,727
224,064
Equity securities
10,288
10,335
10,113
10,358
10,428
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,057
18,493
17,664
18,696
19,174
Loans held for investment
3,114,067
3,142,105
3,029,947
3,020,714
3,012,020
Allowance for credit losses
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,096,085
3,123,993
3,012,287
3,002,623
2,993,073
Loans held for sale
74,414
22,267
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
15,686
15,125
14,612
13,877
13,642
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
19,063
17,846
17,846
15,534
17,659
Premises and equipment, net
18,081
18,132
17,459
16,374
15,165
Operating lease right-of-use asset
8,030
8,472
7,340
7,761
8,030
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,452
1,466
761
1,001
766
SBA servicing asset, net
7,611
7,251
7,107
8,018
7,791
Mortgage servicing asset, net
937
1,273
1,823
2,514
3,205
Bank owned life insurance
71,492
70,957
70,462
70,010
69,565
Interest rate derivatives
38,682
31,781
46,502
39,284
24,008
Other assets
8,505
10,627
4,994
6,310
12,443
Total assets
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
546,760
$
512,045
$
559,540
$
575,301
$
577,282
Interest-bearing deposits
2,267,098
2,218,891
2,159,048
2,123,181
2,066,811
Total deposits
2,813,858
2,730,936
2,718,588
2,698,482
2,644,093
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
350,000
325,000
325,000
325,000
375,000
Other borrowings
-
-
-
387
387
Operating lease liability
8,189
8,651
7,537
7,985
8,438
Accrued interest payable
3,059
4,133
3,915
3,859
3,681
Other liabilities
75,509
52,586
71,283
66,211
34,453
Total liabilities
$
3,250,615
$
3,121,306
$
3,126,323
$
3,101,924
$
3,066,052
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
252
252
252
253
251
Additional paid-in capital
46,105
45,699
45,580
45,516
45,044
Retained earnings
324,900
315,356
308,589
301,752
293,139
Accumulated other comprehensive income
25,347
20,210
30,283
25,642
14,527
Total shareholders' equity
396,604
381,517
384,704
373,163
352,961
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
50,117
$
47,367
$
45,695
$
44,839
$
43,982
Other investment income
2,211
3,267
2,979
2,582
1,939
Federal funds sold
30
37
35
61
44
Total interest income
52,358
50,671
48,709
47,482
45,965
Interest expense:
Deposits
22,105
21,691
21,736
19,804
17,376
FHLB advances and other borrowings
3,168
2,858
2,819
2,708
2,356
Total interest expense
25,273
24,549
24,555
22,512
19,732
Net interest income
27,085
26,122
24,154
24,970
26,233
Provision for credit losses
(140)
782
(381)
(416)
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,225
25,340
24,535
25,386
26,233
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
447
515
490
464
449
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,612
2,039
1,478
1,266
874
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
222
-
-
-
-
Mortgage servicing income, net
229
39
(85)
(51)
(96)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,051
-
244
1,054
1,969
SBA servicing income, net
1,496
1,324
270
1,388
1,814
Other income
511
795
260
570
1,134
Total noninterest income
5,568
4,712
2,657
4,691
6,144
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,370
8,971
6,864
7,103
6,366
Occupancy
1,354
1,368
1,272
1,039
1,214
Data Processing
294
301
300
353
275
Advertising
172
160
143
165
146
Other expenses
3,171
3,115
2,961
2,804
2,806
Total noninterest expense
12,361
13,915
11,540
11,464
10,807
Income before provision for income taxes
20,432
16,137
15,652
18,613
21,570
Provision for income taxes
5,801
4,790
4,224
5,505
5,840
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,631
$
11,347
$
11,428
$
13,108
$
15,730
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
144,934
$
2,052
5.69
%
$
165,877
$
2,938
7.03
%
$
145,354
$
1,805
5.04
%
Investment securities
31,611
189
2.40
31,685
366
4.58
32,952
178
2.19
Total investments
176,545
2,241
5.11
197,562
3,304
6.64
178,306
1,983
4.51
Construction and development
21,970
505
9.24
18,002
344
7.58
39,097
523
5.43
Commercial real estate
716,051
16,108
9.05
664,570
14,934
8.92
672,109
13,979
8.44
Commercial and industrial
64,575
1,574
9.80
59,465
1,473
9.83
47,105
1,030
8.87
Residential real estate
2,378,879
31,890
5.39
2,333,247
30,577
5.20
2,291,699
28,422
5.03
Consumer and other
249
40
64.61
258
39
59.97
166
28
68.41
Gross loans(2)
3,181,724
50,117
6.34
3,075,542
47,367
6.11
3,050,176
43,982
5.85
Total earning assets
3,358,269
52,358
6.27
3,273,104
50,671
6.14
3,228,482
45,965
5.77
Noninterest-earning assets
213,802
223,630
175,110
Total assets
3,572,071
3,496,734
3,403,592
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
158,625
885
2.24
133,765
396
1.17
166,962
648
1.57
Money market deposits
1,077,469
9,692
3.62
1,051,797
10,609
4.00
978,954
9,659
4.00
Time deposits
1,001,792
11,528
4.63
991,416
10,686
4.28
876,803
7,069
3.27
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,237,886
22,105
3.97
2,176,978
21,691
3.95
2,022,719
17,376
3.48
Borrowings
343,847
3,168
3.71
314,682
2,858
3.60
403,170
2,356
2.37
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,581,733
25,273
3.94
2,491,660
24,549
3.91
2,425,889
19,732
3.30
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
522,300
530,935
578,978
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
86,190
89,615
46,138
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
608,490
620,550
625,116
Shareholders' equity
381,848
384,524
352,587
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,572,071
$
3,496,734
$
3,403,592
Net interest income
$
27,085
$
26,122
$
26,233
Net interest spread
2.33
2.23
2.47
Net interest margin
3.24
3.17
3.30
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and development
$
27,762
0.9
%
$
23,262
0.7
%
$
41,783
1.4
%
$
51,759
1.7
%
$
49,209
1.6
%
Commercial real estate
724,263
23.2
711,177
22.6
624,122
20.5
625,111
20.6
639,951
21.2
Commercial and industrial
68,560
2.2
65,904
2.1
61,332
2.0
|
63,502
2.1
46,208
1.5
Residential real estate
2,301,596
73.7
2,350,299
74.6
2,310,981
76.1
2,289,050
75.6
2,285,902
75.7
Consumer and other
247
-
319
-
240
-
102
-
50
-
Gross loans held for investment
$
3,122,428
100.0
%
$
3,150,961
100.0
%
$
3,038,458
100.0
%
$
3,029,524
100.0
%
$
3,021,320
100.0
%
Unearned income
(8,361)
(8,856)
(8,511)
(8,810)
(9,300)
Allowance for credit losses
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,096,085
$
3,123,993
$
3,012,287
$
3,002,623
$
2,993,073
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$
13,297
$
14,682
$
15,127
$
13,037
$
9,064
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Accruing restructured loans
15,534
22,233
21,964
9,611
9,654
Total non-performing loans
28,831
36,915
37,091
22,648
18,718
Other real estate owned
1,452
1,466
761
1,001
766
Total non-performing assets
$
30,283
$
38,381
$
37,852
$
23,649
$
19,484
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
0.92
%
1.17
%
1.22
%
0.75
%
0.62
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.83
1.10
1.08
0.68
0.57
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
62.37
49.06
47.61
79.88
101.22
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Balance, beginning of period
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
(1)
224
(1)
230
(2)
Commercial and industrial
(3)
85
(3)
208
(2)
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(4)
309
(4)
438
(4)
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
-
-
-
5,055
Provision for loan losses
(134)
761
(435)
(418)
-
Balance, end of period
$
17,982
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
Total loans at end of period
$
3,122,428
$
3,150,961
$
3,038,458
$
3,029,524
$
3,021,320
Average loans(1)
$
3,133,384
$
3,064,409
$
3,029,231
$
3,024,660
$
3,050,176
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.63
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale.
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.