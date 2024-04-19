Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
PR Newswire
19.04.2024
Silicon Labs welcomes Radhika Chennakeshavula as CIO

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced Radhika Chennakeshavula will join the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 24, 2024. Chennakeshavula will drive Silicon Labs' digital transformation strategy, as well as oversee IT operations, enterprise applications and data analytics.

Chennakeshavula previously served as the VP of Infrastructure Operations and Engineering Services at Western Digital, where she successfully led the infrastructure team in providing high-quality IT services for mission-critical functions, including manufacturing and R&D. She has a proven track record of setting up the India Center of Excellence for global companies, including Micron Technology. She received master's degrees from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and Manipal University in Business Analytics and Computer Science. Outside of work, she is passionate about health and well-being and is certified as a yoga trainer.

"We are delighted to have Radhika join our leadership team as CIO. As we accelerate our digital transformation journey globally across the company, I believe she will play a key role in driving our growth, innovation, and customer-centricity in the digital era," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Labs.

"I look forward to the opportunity to join Silicon Labs as the company expands IT strategy with artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge computing," said Chennakeshavula.

SOURCE Silicon Labs

© 2024 PR Newswire
