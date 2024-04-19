Assembly Show South: The Assembly Show and Quality Show South to Bring Together Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals to Nashville, TN

Technology and Solutions on Display from 200+ Exhibitors May 1- 2, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / On May 1 and 2 the Music City Center in Nashville, TN will be the place to be for professionals in the booming Southeast manufacturing industry to gather for the 2nd annual ASSEMBLY Show SOUTH and the newly launched QUALITY Show SOUTH. The trade shows, produced by BNP Media's Assembly Magazine and Quality Magazine, will feature hundreds of exhibiting companies, dozens of educational sessions on the show floor, and networking at several special events. Pre-conference interactive workshops will be held on Tuesday, April 30.

"We are proud to be building the ASSEMBLY SHOW SOUTH in the booming Southeast U.S. region with the encouragement and support of the top manufacturing industry suppliers from across the globe. The 2nd year for this annual event, held each Spring, is relevant and targeted to manufacturers in automotive, appliance, medical device, aerospace, electronics, new energy and battery as well as general product industries. We welcome the addition of The QUALITY SHOW SOUTH whose exhibitors will offer software, inspection, measurement equipment and more," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Tennessee Manufacturing Extension Partnerships (TMEP) and featuring FIRST in Tennessee to introduce future engineers to professionals in the industry. We invite engineers, corporate executives, and all others in the manufacturing industry to join us May 1 and 2 at the Music City Center."

Highlights of the event, include:

Workshops: The education program will kick off on Tuesday, April 30 with four half day workshops . Tim Waldo, Workforce Consultant, and Danny Norman, Advanced Manufacturing Consultant for The Tennessee Manufacturing Extension Partnerships (TMEP) will offer two workshops on I4.0 and a Culture of Innovation and People Development Systems. The editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the show, will also offer two additional workshops on Automated Assembly and Bolted Joints. The QUALITY Show South will offer two half day workshops on GD&T Fundamentals and Validating a Best Practice Process. A Welcome Reception for both events will be held starting at 4:30 pm.

Keynote Presentation: Leifje Dighton, Executive Director and Plant Manager of GE Appliance's Refrigerator Assembly Plant in Decatur, AL, will discuss Transforming Productivity at GE Appliances Through AI: From Personal Effectiveness to Manufacturing Excellence. The keynote, open to all attendees for both events, will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 9:00 am.

Exhibit Hall: The two events will feature 250+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with. The ASSEMBLY Show South show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco and Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. The QUALITY Show South show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Deltek in addition to Hexagon, InnovMetric, FARO Technologies, 1factory, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions and many others.

Learning Theater Presentations: Each event which will feature a Learning Theater in the exhibit hall which will feature subject matter experts offering a unique opportunity for attendees to dive deep into important topics. For the complete schedule visit The ASSEMBLY Show Learning Theater and The QUALITY Show Learning Theater.

Valuable Networking Opportunities: The opening night Welcome Reception will take place on Tuesday, April 30 from 4:30 - 6:00 pm. On Wednesday, May 1 there will be a Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall from 4:00 - 5:30 pm. Plus, on Thursday, May 2 from 9:00 - 10:00am enjoy a complimentary breakfast at the Morning Mingle & Breakfast right on the show floor.

Best in Show Awards. Hundreds of exhibitors will display the latest manufacturing products and services including fasteners, power tools, adhesives, dispensing equipment, conveyors, robots, software and, of course, automated assembly systems. The editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine have chosen ten innovative assembly line products for the event's "Best in Show" contest. Attendees will be invited to vote for the best product during exhibit hall hours on Wednesday, May 1. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 2, at 12:30 pm.

FIRST in Tennessee will feature five Robotics Teams from across the state of Tennessee who will illuminate the floor. Team Flagship, Team Pioneers, Team Secret City Wildbots, Team SoKno Robo and Team HVA Robo Hawks will all be on hand May 1 to host interactive demonstrations of robots the students have designed, built and programmed as part of FIRST© Inspires.

The ASSEMBLY Show South is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.The QUALITY Show South is sponsored by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Both events are produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

