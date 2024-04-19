Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

19 April 2024

Redde Northgate plc

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 April 2024, it transferred 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.50 pence per share ("Shares") from treasury to The Northgate Employee Benefit Trust for £3.55 per share. The Shares will be used to meet obligations arising from employee share plans.

Following the above transfer, the Company has 246,091,423 ordinary shares in issue including 18,806,862 shares held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights. Therefore the total number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) is 227,284,561. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirement of Listing Rule 12.6.4 R.

This announcement is made on behalf of Redde Northgate plc by James Kerton, Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

James Kerton

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01325 467558

Redde Northgate plc