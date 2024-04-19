Energy consultancy LevelTen says that solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices fell 5. 9% in the first quarter of 2024, with decreases recorded in all analyzed countries except for Romania. It attributes the decline to lower wholesale electricity prices and a fall in solar module prices. PPA prices declined 5% across Europe in the first quarter of 2024, according to a new report from LevelTen Energy. Solar PPA prices dropped 5. 9%, while wind fell 4. 3%. LevelTen recorded decreases in solar PPA prices in most European countries it analyzed. It said there was a 13. 2% drop in Sweden, a 12. 7% ...

