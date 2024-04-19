Beijian Energy says it will build a new factory to make heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and panels. The facility in Liaoning province will produce 4 GW of cells and 3 GW of PV modules. Beijian Energy Development, based in Liaoning province, has unveiled plans to invest in a PV cell and module factory in the Hohhot Economic and Technological Development Zone, Inner Mongolia. With an estimated investment of around CNY 5 billion ($690. 6 million), the facility will cover 270,000 square meters and house production lines capable of manufacturing 4 GW of heterojunction (HJT) cells and 3 GW of modules ...

