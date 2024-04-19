Netherlands-based developer Giga Storage has obtained the irrevocable permit for the construction of a 600 MW/2,400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Belgium. Netherlands-based Giga Storage has obtained the irrevocable permit for the construction of a 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS project in Belgium called the GIGA Green Turtle. This milestone ensures that financing for the project, which is set to be Europe's largest, can be arranged. The project will be located in Dilsen-Stokkem in eastern Belgium, and is positioned adjacent to a new 380 kV high-voltage station run by transmission ...

