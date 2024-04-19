The International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) has published a wide-reaching snapshot of the global PV market, covering installations, manufacturing, policy trends, and grid integration. Global PV capacity grew to 1. 6 TW in 2023, up from 1. 2 TW in 2022, according to the IEA-PVPS Snapshot of Global PV Markets 2024. The analysts said that up to 446 GW of new PV systems were commissioned last year, largely driven by rapid growth in China, alongside an estimated 150 GW of modules in inventories throughout the world. "After several years of tension on material and ...

