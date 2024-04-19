Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
19.04.24
12:43 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,065
+7,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 17:36
128 Leser
KR1 Plc - Investment: Mode Network

KR1 Plc - Investment: Mode Network

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Friday, 19 April 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Mode Network

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$550,000 into Mode Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Mode") across Mode's seed and strategic funding rounds.

Mode Network is a modular layer 2 blockchain, with the goal to empower developers and users to grow an ecosystem of world-class applications. Mode builds new on-chain economic systems to enable developers to scale their applications and allows community members to be directly rewarded for their contributions.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

+44(0)20 3757 6882

pr@kr1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2024 PR Newswire
