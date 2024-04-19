KR1 Plc - Investment: Mode Network

Investment: Mode Network

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$550,000 into Mode Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Mode") across Mode's seed and strategic funding rounds.

Mode Network is a modular layer 2 blockchain, with the goal to empower developers and users to grow an ecosystem of world-class applications. Mode builds new on-chain economic systems to enable developers to scale their applications and allows community members to be directly rewarded for their contributions.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

