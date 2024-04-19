Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Emergia Inc. (CSE: EMER) (the "Corporation" or "EMERGIA") today announced changes to the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Among the changes, Mr. Henri Petit has stepped down as Chairman of the Board effective April 16, 2024, in order to fully devote his time to being President and CEO of Emergia. The Board has appointed Mr. Faraj Nakhleh, who had been serving as an independent Director since June of 2022, as the Chairman of the Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Henri Petit for his contribution as Chairman of the Board. We wish him continued success as director and President and CEO," mentioned Faraj Nakhleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EMERGIA.

EMERGIA also announced that Mr. Joseph Cianci, Mr. François Castonguay, Mr. Luigi Valeriati and Mr. Roy Scaini have resigned their positions as Directors. Joining the Board as independent directors, effective immediately, are Mr. Hasan Shawa, Mr. Yannick Richard and Mr. Stephen Reisler have joined the Board of EMERGIA as Directors.

Mr. Nakhleh added, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would also like to thank the four resigning Directors for their contributions to EMERGIA. We wish them success in their new endeavours. I also wish the new Directors success in their new positions and I look forward to working with them to support Henri and the management team."

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition, and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multifamily, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation's investment platform is based on an integrated, agile, and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

