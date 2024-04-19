A-1 Broadcast: Super Star Builder Shane Duffy Shares Helpful Home Improvement Inspiration on TipsOnTV

Home Renovation and Design Firm Owner Shares the Latest Trends for Making Every Home Special

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle home improvement projects and make changes. The key is to have a plan to assess, repair and make upgrades to a home and landscape. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space is what Shane Duffy does for clients on the hit HGTV show Build It Forward. Just in time to start those much-needed Spring and Summer renovations and repairs, Shane shares some special DIY home improvement projects and products for making every home special.





HGTV Star, Builder & Designer Shane Duffy Showcases DIY Projects Anyone Can Handle

Home Improvement Inspiration from HGTV Star Shane Duffy





A GOOD PLACE TO START

Recently, Lowe's found that 34-percent of customers plan on taking on projects related to outdoor living this spring. Instead of spending time searching for supplies, take advantage of Lowe's and DoorDash partnership that offers on-demand delivery of home improvement needs and D-I-Y supplies from one of their 1,700 stores nationwide. Add everything to that cart, from a grill to gardening needs, and have it delivered right to the doorstep, usually in about an hour, on average. Now through April 14th save $20 off orders of $45 or more with the promo code LOWES20, exclusively through the DoorDash app. For more information, visit www.doordash.com.

AN EASY PROJECT

Home is a castle so it has to be secure, but also accessible for those who need access, try Level. Their beautifully designed, precision-built smart locks invisibly embed inside doors to seamlessly fit any style and make home access easier. With Level, there is all the benefits of a smart lock without sacrificing design or security. Their suite of smart locks, including Level Lock+ with Apple home keys, offer complete control of how to enter homes, with unmatched security, reliability, efficiency, and convenience. For more information, visit level.co

SUCCESSFUL OUTDOOR PROJECTS

People often think that creating a thriving garden is too challenging, so they give up easily, or do not start in the first place. Miracle-Gro is helping people understand that successful gardening starts with one key ingredient: the right dirt. The new Miracle-Gro® Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil is the latest advancement in organic gardening, ideal for growing fruits, vegetables and herbs. The quick-release natural fertilizer is guaranteed to grow more vegetables organically. For more information, visit miraclegro.com

GARDEN HELP

A lot of people get frustrated when things are not looking great, but most people do not realize that lawn disease is common and curable. The new Scotts Turf Builder® Healthy Plus Lawn Food is a 2-in-1 fungicide and fertilizer that feeds lawns while preventing and defending against 27 different diseases, like brown patches and leafspot, that often rear their heads just in time for peak lawn enjoyment. Scott's Turf Builder® Healthy Plus Lawn Food helps to grow a thicker, greener lawn with strong blades and deep roots to assist with stress recovery. For more information, visit scotts.com

