Revenue Grid Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Revenue Grid, the revenue intelligence pioneer, today announced it has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales Enablement Solution category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals worldwide at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"Revenue Grid was the first to market with our revenue intelligence platform, built as a one-stop-shop for everyone involved in the workflow process - from frontline account executives to sales and revenue leaders," said Roman Shovkun, EVP of Customer Success & Revenue Operations for Revenue Grid. "Our platform helps organizations build and advance customer relationships to drive commercial success. We are honored to receive the Bronze Stevie Award in the Sales Enablement Solution category, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

According to one of the judges, "It was incredibly innovative how Revenue Grid was able to produce the Revenue Grid platform and how it clearly offers three core components: activity capture, automatically logging team interactions for 360-degree pipeline visibility sales engagement, enabling data-driven decisions with comprehensive forecasting and analytics forecasting, providing insightful analytics for predictable revenue and forecast accuracy."

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About Revenue Grid

The pioneer in revenue intelligence, Revenue Grid delivers proven, market-leading solutions that enhance sales performance and expand revenue generation. Its platform delivers 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. More information can be found at www.revenuegrid.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

