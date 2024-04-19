Cadence Design Systems: ¡Felicidades! To Cadence's 2023 Latinx Students in Technology Scholarship Recipients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Cadence is thrilled to announce the eight recipients of Cadence's 2023 Latinx Students in Technology Scholarship and spotlight their outstanding achievements.

Over the past three years, the number of applications for this scholarship has nearly doubled with each cycle, and we are excited to see this growth continue. Muchas felicidades to the selected students-each of our recipients is pursuing a technical degree and was awarded this scholarship based on their strong academic record, work in the community, leadership potential, and recommendations from professors. Get to know our impressive recipients in this short video and by reading more about their academic journeys below.

Hear directly from the students as they dive into their personal experiences, post-graduation goals, and what drives them to shape the future of technology.

Thank you to everyone who submitted applications this year. We hope to continue to reach STEM students from underrepresented groups with our upcoming scholarships. We also want to thank the talented individuals who were selected for sharing their inspiring stories and expressing how these programs have positively impacted their studies. We look forward to seeing where their passions take them next.

Allison Delgado, Santa Clara University

"As a child, I quickly noticed the stark difference in the availability of technology for the children in my mother's home country versus those around me in the United States. This imbalance of technology, crucial for medicine, education, and communication, made me realize that we are far from worldwide technological equity. This inspired me to study engineering so that I'd be able to share my perspectives and experiences to help bridge the technology access gap around the world."

Emily Grace Arana, University of California, Davis

"Perseverance and energy conquers all! If you have a vision or a dream, it can be accomplished as long as you're willing to put in the time. Your goals may not be accomplished on your desired timeline, but if you want it bad enough, it doesn't matter how long it will take. Reach out to your network and consider all of your resources, there is help for you out there!"

Jimena Noa-Guevara, Oregon State University

"I am exploring the data science and human-computer interaction tracks within the computer science discipline. After graduating, I plan to enter the workforce for a few years and continue learning about how technology contributes to our world. However, the notion of "why not?" follows me everywhere, and I want to show people from diverse backgrounds that anything you put your mind to can be done. Thus, my end goal is to become the CEO of my own company, because: why not?!"

Jose Guajardo, University of California, Berkeley

"My first exposure to STEM was through a summer program that I attended at a local university in my hometown of Laredo, Texas. Over several summers in middle and high school, I learned fundamental math and science and was introduced to engineering through a LEGO Mindstorms project. Looking back, it's hard to imagine that such a program was available in my hometown, and I have no doubt that it planted a seed that grew into my interest in electrical engineering."

Rosalinda Garcia, Oregon State University

"My advice to future STEM students is that community is key! Seeking out clubs or friends who understand your experiences is an important part of the support needed to persist and succeed. There are also folks in industry or with more experience who can relate to you and are more than happy to help you navigate toward your degree."

Sarah Barreto Ornellas, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

"After graduation, I plan to focus on research and development of new medical devices, in either academic or private institutions. I hope to apply the knowledge gained during my graduate studies to the development of new biosensors that are less expensive to manufacture and that can collect important health-related data to help providers make informed decisions or enable new diagnostics or therapies."

Vinicius Cabral do Nascimento, Purdue University

"You have the same potential as anyone else. You might have to work hard to catch up, but you are capable. Find student societies for underrepresented groups. Attend panels with professionals who are ahead in their careers and have gone through similar experiences. Their success will inspire, and their struggles are relatable. In the event of any friction, avoid assuming cultural differences are an irreparable alienating factor. Seek common ground, and don't put up barriers."

Xiomara Gonzalez, University of Texas at Austin

"As a recipient of this scholarship, I will be able to participate in conferences and professional development opportunities related to my field of study. These events are crucial for learning about the evolving demands for technology and innovative approaches to address challenges that arise. They also offer a rich environment where I can share my research and hear about others' experiences."

