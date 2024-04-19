Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.04.2024 | 18:34
161 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Apr-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      155,403 
Highest price paid per share:         47.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          46.30p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.7572p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,265,855 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,265,855) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      46.7572p                    155,403

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2546               46.90       09:03:47          00069633856TRLO0      XLON 
14423               47.00       09:06:49          00069633916TRLO0      XLON 
9448               47.00       09:10:43          00069634010TRLO0      XLON 
8418               47.00       09:15:27          00069634189TRLO0      XLON 
9886               47.00       09:15:27          00069634190TRLO0      XLON 
138                47.00       09:15:27          00069634191TRLO0      XLON 
8432               47.00       09:15:27          00069634192TRLO0      XLON 
3353               47.00       09:19:47          00069634256TRLO0      XLON 
4999               47.00       09:19:49          00069634257TRLO0      XLON 
5074               47.00       09:19:50          00069634259TRLO0      XLON 
4919               47.00       09:20:57          00069634280TRLO0      XLON 
3423               46.50       10:49:04          00069636164TRLO0      XLON 
6040               46.50       10:54:39          00069636394TRLO0      XLON 
8955               46.30       11:18:31          00069636984TRLO0      XLON 
2567               46.30       13:27:31          00069638973TRLO0      XLON 
7640               46.30       14:12:32          00069639945TRLO0      XLON 
8263               46.70       14:44:39          00069640903TRLO0      XLON 
7980               46.70       14:44:39          00069640904TRLO0      XLON 
529                46.70       14:44:40          00069640905TRLO0      XLON 
9544               46.70       14:51:36          00069641154TRLO0      XLON 
9843               46.70       14:54:45          00069641229TRLO0      XLON 
10094               46.60       14:58:38          00069641319TRLO0      XLON 
6323               46.50       14:58:40          00069641325TRLO0      XLON 
2566               46.50       15:14:32          00069641943TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316874 
EQS News ID:  1885161 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885161&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2024 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
