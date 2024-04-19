DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Apr-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 19 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 155,403 Highest price paid per share: 47.00p Lowest price paid per share: 46.30p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.7572p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,265,855 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,265,855) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.7572p 155,403

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2546 46.90 09:03:47 00069633856TRLO0 XLON 14423 47.00 09:06:49 00069633916TRLO0 XLON 9448 47.00 09:10:43 00069634010TRLO0 XLON 8418 47.00 09:15:27 00069634189TRLO0 XLON 9886 47.00 09:15:27 00069634190TRLO0 XLON 138 47.00 09:15:27 00069634191TRLO0 XLON 8432 47.00 09:15:27 00069634192TRLO0 XLON 3353 47.00 09:19:47 00069634256TRLO0 XLON 4999 47.00 09:19:49 00069634257TRLO0 XLON 5074 47.00 09:19:50 00069634259TRLO0 XLON 4919 47.00 09:20:57 00069634280TRLO0 XLON 3423 46.50 10:49:04 00069636164TRLO0 XLON 6040 46.50 10:54:39 00069636394TRLO0 XLON 8955 46.30 11:18:31 00069636984TRLO0 XLON 2567 46.30 13:27:31 00069638973TRLO0 XLON 7640 46.30 14:12:32 00069639945TRLO0 XLON 8263 46.70 14:44:39 00069640903TRLO0 XLON 7980 46.70 14:44:39 00069640904TRLO0 XLON 529 46.70 14:44:40 00069640905TRLO0 XLON 9544 46.70 14:51:36 00069641154TRLO0 XLON 9843 46.70 14:54:45 00069641229TRLO0 XLON 10094 46.60 14:58:38 00069641319TRLO0 XLON 6323 46.50 14:58:40 00069641325TRLO0 XLON 2566 46.50 15:14:32 00069641943TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

