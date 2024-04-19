A-1 Broadcast: TipsOnTV and the YMCA's Heidi Brasher Share Exciting Details on Healthy Kids Day

YMCA Special Day of Events That Promote Healthy Habits for Kids & Families

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Tips on TV and Heidi Brasher are celebrating Healthy Kids Day. The YMCA'S Healthy Kids Day is designed for kids' mental and physical health, while teaching healthy habits to kids and families. The event has always been about encouraging active play and inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity. In 2024, Healthy Kids Day takes place nationally on April 20. However, some Ys will choose to run the event on a different date if it works better for their community. More than 1,400 'Y' locations across all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico, will be hosting events featuring fun games and activities to keep kids moving and learning. Heidi Brahser of the YMCA shared a preview of Healthy Kids Day 2024. Learn how to create lifelong memories with the entire family by heading to YMCA.Org/HKD to find a Healthy Kids Day event that will ensure families keep health and wellness top of mind all summer long, including the importance of good nutrition.

Healthy Kids Day is a national initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of kids and families. Celebrated each year, Y's across the country host community-facing events that teach healthy habits, encourage active play, and inspire a lifetime love of physical activity.

The 'Y' launched the first Healthy Kids Day in 1992 in response to the growing effect of sedentary lifestyles on children's health. Children who are happy, healthy, and engaged are critical to successful and thriving communities. The importance of this event is that it inspires kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond. This year Healthy Kids Day is set for April 20th, but some Ys will choose to run the event on a different date if it works better for their community.

Some Y's will hold a fun run or walk but there's so much more - there will be vendor booths featuring healthy offerings, sports, and fitness demos; games, swimming; STEM or art projects; family yoga or fitness classes; healthy cooking demonstrations; food pantry giveaway; story time and much more.

This year's Healthy Kids Day is sponsored nationally by Peanuts as part of a new multi-year partnership with YMCA of the USA. The goal is to increase summer camp access, innovative conservation programs, and camp leadership development for children across the U.S. and internationally. The partnership is a natural fit for Peanuts, whose character, Beagle Scout Snoopy, not only represents fun and adventure in the outdoors, but also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the character's comic strip debut this year. A fun fact: Peanuts Worldwide will also be the national sponsor for Healthy Kids Day in 2025, which marks the 75th anniversary of Peanuts.

Healthy Kids Day is just one event, but at the Y, we believe in the potential of all children, and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves. All they need is the right support. Children who are happy, healthy, and engaged are critical to successful and thriving communities. Healthy Kids Day celebrates how engaging in your community and creating healthy habits can be supportive of mental health.

YMCA.Org/HKD

