PTI Surpasses 70 Million Miles With RNG/CNG, Unveils New Sustainability Initiatives for Earth Day

DE PERE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / In time for Earth Day, Paper Transport (PTI) proudly announces a significant milestone, exceeding 70 million miles utilizing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) vehicles. Committed to sustainable transportation solutions, PTI continues to lead the industry with innovative initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental stewardship.

"At PTI, sustainability isn't just a goal; it's a way of doing business," remarked Ben Schill, Chief Executive Officer at PTI. "The technology and processes are here today to make a difference for generations to come. It's time to act on what is available to us now."

For the past 10 years, PTI has been at the forefront of integrating CNG/RNG technology into its fleet, pioneering the use of environmentally friendly fuels to drive impactful change. For one of its large consumer products manufacturers, PTI combined Intermodal transport with asset-backed CNG/RNG trucks for drayage, successfully removing 2,419 tons of greenhouse gases from supply chains, significantly contributing to environmental preservation efforts.

CNG/RNG offers reliability, cost-effectiveness, and scalability, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to minimize their environmental impact while meeting customer demands. With each CNG/RNG truck having the equivalent impact of removing three diesel trucks from the road, PTI is leading the charge toward a greener future.

PTI's commitment to sustainability extends beyond mileage milestones. The company has announced three new sustainability initiatives aimed at further reducing fuel consumption and optimizing operational efficiency:

Mileage Goal : By the end of 2024, PTI aims to move 74 million miles with natural gas, saving 725,540 diesel gallons of fuel use.

: By the end of 2024, PTI aims to move 74 million miles with natural gas, saving 725,540 diesel gallons of fuel use. Driver Incentive Program : PTI is rewarding drivers for efficient driving and fuel conservation, to save 114,285 gallons of annual fuel consumption through best-in-class efficiency by the end of 2024.

: PTI is rewarding drivers for efficient driving and fuel conservation, to save 114,285 gallons of annual fuel consumption through best-in-class efficiency by the end of 2024. Route Optimization: PTI is committed to loading every mile via route optimization, backhaul load solicitation, and collaboration with dedicated customers. By the end of 2024, PTI aims to load 80 percent of empty dedicated miles, turning 715,000 gallons of would-be burned empty miles into loaded miles.

"We're encouraged by shippers' recognition of proven alternative fuels like RNG/CNG, as highlighted in the NACFE's 'Messy Middle' description," stated Chief Commercial Officer Jared Stedl. "While BEVs are increasingly present in transportation, local applications such as Intermodal drayage remain ideal for their shorter run and return-to-base nature. Shippers can collaborate with carriers like PTI to adopt RNG as an alternate fuel, leveraging existing technology and infrastructure. Natural gas applications are economically viable today and can effectively replace diesel fuel in longer-range scenarios without sacrificing payload capacity.

"As Earth Day approaches, PTI reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and invites industry partners to join them on the journey towards a greener, more sustainable world."

For more information about Paper Transport and its sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.papertransport.com/freight-solutions/sustainability/

