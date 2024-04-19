Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Industrial ERP Portfolio with the Acquisition of Trendex Information Systems Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trendex Information Systems Inc., a leader in software for the industrial gases and welding supplies distributors.

Trendex software has been addressing the needs of independent welding and industrial gas supply distributors since 1984.Trendex's flagship Gastrend software is a complete and easy to use accounting and cylinder control software package. Offering a wide range of software modules, Trendex offers a complete solution to meet customers needs, including E-commerce, Accounting, Equipment Rental, Document Imaging, Kit Work Order Entry, Multi-Warehousing, Sales Analysis, Inventory Control, and Purchasing.

"Joining Valsoft at this point in our journey will strengthen our commitment to excellence in software solutions," said Soumitra Mukherjee, President of Trendex Information Systems Inc.. "As our customer base continues to grow, ensuring a superior level of customer service is paramount and Valsoft's expertise in this realm makes them the perfect partner to help us serve our customers better and propel our company forward in the industry."

Designed to minimize manual work where possible, Trendex focuses on innovation and is always looking for ways to integrate future expansions to meet customers growing and evolving needs. Trendex customers can fully utilize the software under the most demanding environments. With the addition of our unparalleled service, they offer the formula for success.

"We are thrilled about the acquisition and the opportunities it brings for our company and clients," said Debbi Gilcrease, Managing Director of the Industrial ERP vertical at Valsoft."Trendex clients can expect the same level of dedication and innovation they've come to trust from Trendex, with even greater possibilities on the horizon as we continue investing in, supporting, and expanding our software offerings."

This latest acquisition further expands Valsofts Industrial ERP offering with the capacity to handle larger and mid-market customers. Working with Aspire Software, Valsoft's operating division, Trendex will further strengthen their presence in the market while being ideally positioned for significant product and service improvements by leveraging the Valsoft network.

About Trendex Information Systems Inc.:

Trendex is a software developer and service organization that specializes in software for the gases and welding supplies distributor. Our Gastrend software is a complete and easy to use Accounting and Cylinder Control software that consists of Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, General Ledger, Financial Statements, Order Entry, Invoice Entry, Cylinder Rental Invoicing, Cylinder Tracking by Serial Number, Yearly Lease Invoicing, Inventory Control, Purchasing, Sales Analysis, Payroll (Canadian), Environmental Surcharge (Hazmat), Counter Sales, Quotation Module, etc..

Website: http://www.trendexsys.com

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Ambra Del Busso (Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Trendex Information Systems Inc. was represented by Baron, B.E., Avocats Inc.

