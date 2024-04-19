Vault Strategies: Vault Cares Network Partners With Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Pioneer Advanced Healthcare Solutions

BLOOMINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Vault Cares Network, a subsidiary of Vault Strategies, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (GARM), marking a significant advancement in the field of healthcare innovation.

As a Managed Services Organization (MSO), Vault Cares Network stands at the forefront of providing evidence-based regenerative treatment options with reduced risks for patients. In its pursuit of excellence, Vault Cares Network sought a "best in class" facility for its patients, leading to a groundbreaking collaboration with GARM.

"Vault Cares Network is committed to delivering the highest quality treatment options to patients in need. Our focus is on providing safe and effective procedures with minimal risk, ensuring that employers and employees alike can benefit from high rewards with low risks," stated Shawn Rutledge, CSO for Vault Strategies.

Situated in the Bay Islands of the Western Caribbean, the GARM facility has long been a beacon of innovation in stem cell regenerative therapies. With the inclusion of Vault Cares Network's employers, GARM's mission to provide minimally invasive, customized treatments for orthopedic and spine patients receives further reinforcement and expansion.

For a decade, Dr. Glenn C. Terry, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of GARM, has spearheaded advancements in regenerative medicine, offering alternatives to surgery for thousands of patients suffering from various ailments including arthritis, chronic pain, and orthopedic injuries.

Dr. Terry's dedication to patient care is evident, as GARM continues to lead the charge in regenerative medicine innovation and patient outcomes. The partnership with Vault Cares Network signifies a significant leap forward in the realm of regenerative medicine, underscoring GARM's position as a global frontrunner in pioneering stem cell and regenerative treatments.

"At GARM, our vision revolves around pioneering advanced therapeutic solutions that improve patient outcomes while minimizing risks. Many patients cannot afford prolonged recovery times associated with invasive surgeries. For a decade, GARM has offered evidence-based, customized treatment options with little to no downtime. Our partnership with Vault Cares Network amplifies our dedication to regenerative medicine and patient-centric care, setting a benchmark in global medical innovation," stated Heather Terry, CEO of GARM.

Together, Vault Cares Network and GARM are committed to providing cutting-edge regenerative healthcare options to patients worldwide, ushering in a new era of therapeutic excellence and shaping the future of patient care.

About Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (GARM)

The Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (GARM), founded by Dr. Glenn C. Terry, is a pioneering facility located in the Bay Islands of the Western Caribbean. GARM specializes in providing advanced regenerative treatments for patients suffering from arthritis, chronic pain, and orthopedic injuries. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, GARM continues to lead the way in regenerative medicine advancements. For more information, visit info@garmclinic.com.

About Vault Cares Network

Vault Cares Network boasts a meticulously curated system of the finest healthcare providers, comprising a select group of top-tier facilities and specialists. With a stringent vetting process, we ensure that each provider meets our exacting standards of excellence, delivering unparalleled care to our patients. Our network encompasses a comprehensive range of medical specialties, ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality treatments and services available. Through our commitment to quality and innovation, Vault Cares Network strives to optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction, providing peace of mind and confidence in every aspect of their healthcare journey. To learn more about the Vault Cares Network, please contact sales@allthingsvault.com.

