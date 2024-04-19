Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: TECNOTREE CORPORATION: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 APRIL 2024 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of Tecnotree Corporation ("Company") shares without reducing share capital by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way that each current 20 shares of the Company shall correspond to 1 share of the Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of Company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Company shares will be changed from FI0009010227 to FI4000570890. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which the Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 20. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 19 shares for each 20 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 22 April 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register on 19 April 2024. Identifiers as of 22 April 2024: Trading code: TEM1V New ISIN code: FI4000570890 Orderbook id: 24373 Number of shares: 15 953 250 The orderbook TEM1V (id 24373) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260