Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
WKN: 658932 | ISIN: FI0009010227 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT
Frankfurt
19.04.24
08:10 Uhr
0,353 Euro
-0,012
-3,29 %
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2024 | 19:58
84 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: TECNOTREE CORPORATION: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 APRIL 2024 SHARES

Reduction of the quantity of Tecnotree Corporation ("Company") shares without
reducing share capital by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way
that each current 20 shares of the Company shall correspond to 1 share of the
Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of
Company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Company shares will be changed
from FI0009010227 to FI4000570890. 

Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of
shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which the Company's new
shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of
shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 20.
Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse
Split Date redeem without compensation 19 shares for each 20 existing shares.
The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of
number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The
reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 22
April 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register on 19 April 2024. 

Identifiers as of 22 April 2024:

Trading code: TEM1V
New ISIN code: FI4000570890
Orderbook id: 24373
Number of shares: 15 953 250



The orderbook TEM1V (id 24373) will be flushed.



Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
