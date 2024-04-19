Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 avril/April 2024) - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (BNN) has announced a name and symbol change to Forge Resources Corp. (FRG).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 22, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 19, 2024 Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (BNN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Forge Resources Corp. (FRG).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 22 avril 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 avril 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 22 avril/April 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : BNN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : FRG New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 34630Q 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 34630Q 10 9 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 08208P107/CA08208P1071

