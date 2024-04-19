Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
19.04.2024 | 22:02
Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Introduces the First and Only AI-Powered Road Trip Planning Software for Both Cars and RVs

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Roadtrippers - the No. 1 road trip planning app, has launched the only AI-powered road trip planner designed for both cars and RVs, with personalized interactive trip recommendations based on their interests, preferences and vehicle type. The announcement establishes a new benchmark for user experience within the award-winning app.

Autopilot

Autopilot
Autopilot



Roadtrippers Autopilot is a cutting-edge and patent-pending road travel recommendation tool, fueled by exclusive human insights from more than 38 million planned trips spanning more than 42 billion miles. With this innovation, users can seamlessly craft personalized and one-of-a-kind trips tailored to their vehicle and preferences for accommodations, dining and activities. Moreover, the tech factors in budget levels and interests to shape potential stops, making every journey a unique adventure.

Under the hood, Roadtrippers Autopilot leverages an advanced algorithm and a sleek interactive AI interface to match countless destinations with users' preferences. For RVers, this innovative tech uses vehicle-specific criteria to map out an RV-friendly route and recommend campgrounds that are available for instant booking. As adventurers dive into this cutting-edge tech, the system saves their trip for later tweaking, ensuring seamless trip customization.

"Today's tech has empowered us to tap into our rich trip database, aiding users in planning an almost instant road trip tailored to their preferences, interests and time," shared Mary Heneen, CEO of Roadpass, the parent company of Roadtrippers. "Thanks to this cutting-edge AI, planning a road trip is quicker, highly personalized and easier than ever before."

Roadtrippers offers vital road trip planning and navigation tools with a treasure trove of destinations, experiences, services and accommodations, simplifying long-term plans and spur-of-the-moment getaways for users. Recently, the tool seamlessly weaved together top features from beloved camping apps like Campendium, Togo RV and Overnight RV Parking into one powerhouse resource, Roadtrippers.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Roadtrippers has helped millions of users plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit www.roadtrippers.com.

Contact Information

Mona Mesereau
mona@mesereaupr.com
1-720-284-1512

Tom Mesereau
tom@mesereaupr.com
720-219-2334

SOURCE: Roadtrippers

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
