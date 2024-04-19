Ilmor and GM Marine to Display at SuperCat Fest West in Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Ilmor, a leading high-performance marine engine manufacturer, and GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors specializing in marine propulsion systems, are attending the SuperCat Fest West Boat Show in Lake Havasu City, a premier showcase for some the fastest pleasure boats in the world. This marks the next stop for Ilmor and GM Marine's 2024 collaboration.

Close up of Ilmor's Supercharged 650 marinized version of the GM LT4 engine

On display will be the Supercharged 650 engine, Ilmor's marinized version of the award-winning GM LT4 engine. At the heart of the engine is the Eaton TVS Supercharger, spinning up to 20,000 RPM and producing over 9 pounds of boost, which is enough to create 650 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque. Developed under the collaborative expertise of Ilmor and GM Marine, the Supercharged 650 strives to provide an unparalleled boating experience through its power and reliability

Ilmor will also be displaying their MV8 570, an efficient, compact, and lightweight engine, in a beautifully dressed package. The naturally aspirated, high performance 570 HP engine is based around the GM Performance Parts modern LS architecture cylinder block. The MV8 570 utilizes sophisticated engine technologies, like variable valve timing, for overall enhanced performance, providing increased lower end torque and high RPM horsepower.

This marks the second annual SuperCat Fest West, a premier showcase for some of the fastest pleasure boats in the world. During the week, attendees can expect to see these boats on display in addition to the enjoyment of casual Fun Runs, dock parties, and the annual Poker Run. On top of that, the event will look to surpass its charitable fundraising of $200,000 the year before. SuperCat Fest West is the place to be to see the pinnacle of marine speed.

The event is set to kick off on Thursday, April 18th, at the Havasu Riviera Marina with events running throughout the weekend.

