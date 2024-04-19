San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - James Coffee Co. is excited to announce the rebrand and relaunch of its collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ilan Rubin. The Good Morning Blend, a custom creation born from a shared passion for coffee and friendship, is set to redefine the morning routine for coffee drinkers worldwide.

Photo credit: James Coffee Co., with permission.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/205918_fb47efe8e4d14a7b_001full.jpg

The blend is a unique fusion of Mexico's "El Jaguar," Colombia's "Palmichal," and Ethiopia's "Mokamba" beans. This meticulously crafted brew tantalizes the senses with notes of chocolate, red berry, and hazelnut, promising a delightful wake-up call with every sip.

Ilan Rubin, renowned as the drummer for Nine Inch Nails and a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, brings his eclectic musical influences and dedication to craftsmanship to the coffee world. As the youngest ever inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rubin's commitment to pushing boundaries and respecting tradition mirrors James Coffee Co.'s dedication to innovation and quality.

"Working with Ilan Rubin has been an incredible journey. His commitment to excellence and creativity resonates with our own values," said David Kennedy, Founder of James Coffee Co, who formerly played alongside Rubin in the band Angels and Airwaves. "We're thrilled to unveil the rebranded Good Morning Blend to our customers."

The intertwined history of these two musicians adds an extra layer of camaraderie into their partnership, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and dedication that defines James Coffee Co. This harmonious union embodies their commitment to delivering the highest quality coffee to hard-working individuals one cup at a time.

For more information about the Good Morning Blend and James Coffee Co.'s collaboration with Ilan Rubin, visit https://jamescoffeeco.com/products/good-morning-blend.

About James Coffee Co.

James Coffee Co. provides high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to people all over the world. Founded by two brothers in San Diego, California, James Coffee Co. is a veteran and woman-owned business that strives to bring the best coffee roasts to hands-on creators. Serving the best coffee experiences to the community, they believe coffee is much more than just a drink but a showcase of craftsmanship. To learn more about James Coffee Co., visit https://jamescoffeeco.com and follow them on social media for daily updates.

