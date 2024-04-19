CNH Industrial: I'm Breaking New Ground at CNH - Katie Hoare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / CNH Industrial

CNH has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. The company welcomes Kate Hoare, winner of the Women in Ag Award at Agritechnica, to the series. Kate, together with her husband Kevin, actively pioneered a biomethane-capturing slurry lagoon at Trenance Farm in Cornwall thanks to CNH's partnership with Bennamann. Their innovative sustainable farming model not only minimizes the environmental footprint but also sets a pioneering example for other farms to follow.

Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.



