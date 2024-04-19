Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law Unveils New Community Recovery Initiative

Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law, based in St. Tammany Parish, has pledged $3,000 in support of local citizens affected by the tornado that struck Slidell on April 10th. Attorneys Matthew Averill and Brian Reaney, drawing from their experience representing residents with property damage claims, recognize the challenges faced by those impacted by extreme weather events.

SLIDELL, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / In the wake of a tornado that struck Slidell on Wednesday, April 10th, Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law has pledged a total of $3,000 to provide disaster recovery for local citizens.

Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law

Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law

Attorneys Matthew Averill and Brian Reaney say their experience representing residents with property damage claims has given them a deeper understanding of the challenges and hardships faced by homeowners and small businesses impacted by extreme weather events in Louisiana.

"In times of crisis, it's crucial to come together and support one another," said Brian Reaney, partner and co-founder at Averill & Reaney. "Matthew and I are committed to helping members of our community find stability and security in difficult times, and that's true inside and outside the courtroom. Our hope is that these contributions can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have been affected by this devastating storm."

Their donation will support local disaster relief efforts through the following organizations:

Journey Fellowship's Convoy of Hope ministry received $1,000 to distribute food and clothing to tornado victims. Another $1,000 contribution was made to Keep Slidell Beautiful supporting their efforts to facilitate community-wide cleanup and debris removal. Samaritan's Purse and First Baptist Church Slidell received $1,000 to support their work providing essential goods and services, including chainsaw crews to help with debris removal.

In addition to specializing in property damage cases, Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law also assists clients in estate planning and creation of wills and offers representation for personal injury claims. Property owners who have questions about homeowners insurance claims or disaster recovery may visit arlawllc.net or contact Averill & Reaney (985) 378-8001 for additional information.

Contact Information

Matthew Averill

Partner, Co-Founder

maverill@arlawllc.net

(985) 378-8001

SOURCE: Averill & Reaney Attorneys at Law

View the original press release on newswire.com.