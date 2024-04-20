MCRO Edibles Launches Revolutionary Microdosed Edible Line With Specific Functional Mushrooms for Predictable Cannabis Experiences

Introducing a Game-Changing Line of Microdosed Edibles Infused with Targeted Functional Mushrooms for Enhanced Well-being and Predictable Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / MCRO Edibles today unveiled its groundbreaking product line that combines microdosed cannabis with specific functional mushrooms to deliver tailored and predictable effects. This innovative approach is designed to simplify and demystify the cannabis experience for both newcomers and seasoned users alike.



"With the integration of specific functional mushrooms, MCRO Edibles is pioneering a new kind of cannabis product that offers controlled effects and enhanced well-being," said Bryan Garrison, Founder of MCRO Edibles. "Our formulations are perfect for anyone looking to responsibly explore the benefits of cannabis, supported by the natural synergy of mushrooms."

The product lineup includes:

'All Day' : Features a proprietary blend of 14 functional mushrooms, crafted for sustained clarity and balance throughout your day.

: Features a proprietary blend of 14 functional mushrooms, crafted for sustained clarity and balance throughout your day. 'Let's Go' : Energizes and enhances cognitive function with a powerful mix of Cordyceps and Lion's Mane mushrooms.

: Energizes and enhances cognitive function with a powerful mix of Cordyceps and Lion's Mane mushrooms. 'Calm Down' : Promotes deep relaxation and stress relief with the soothing properties of Reishi mushrooms.

: Promotes deep relaxation and stress relief with the soothing properties of Reishi mushrooms. 'At Night': Combines Melatonin and Reishi mushrooms to support deeper, more restorative sleep.

Each product is meticulously produced in the United States with high-quality, lab-tested ingredients, ensuring both safety and consistency. MCRO Edibles is committed to transparency and education, helping consumers make informed decisions about their cannabis use.

The new MCRO Edibles are now available for purchase online at www.mcroedibles.com and selected retailers across the nation. For more information about MCRO Edibles and their products, please visit www.mcroedibles.com or contact hello@mcroedibles.com.

About MCRO Edibles: MCRO Edibles is dedicated to providing high-quality, lab-tested, and easy-to-use microdosed cannabis products that incorporate specific functional mushrooms for enhanced predictability and health benefits. With a focus on innovation and safety, MCRO Edibles aims to deliver enjoyable and reliable cannabis experiences, making the therapeutic benefits of cannabis accessible to a broader audience.

For further information, please contact:

MCRO Edibles

Email: hello@mcroedibles.com

Phone: 855-983-1876

