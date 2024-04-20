Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up 1,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire, subject to adjustment in certain events, one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 26, 2024, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine.

The securities being offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Biosenta

Biosenta is a Canadian-based company that develops and manufactures a range of safe and environmentally sound chemical compounds for household and industrial applications.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including with respect to the closing date of the Offering and the use of proceeds which is based upon Biosenta's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Biosenta does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Biosenta to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the interim period ended June 30, 2023. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Biosenta Inc.

For further information please contact:

Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc. | Phone: 416-410-2019

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206258

SOURCE: Biosenta Inc.