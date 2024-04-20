Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(FSE:TV3), announces it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated April 19, 2024 (the "Amended and Restated Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, previously announced on April 10, 2024. The Amended and Restated Offering Document was redated after the Company satisfactorily addressed regulatory comments regarding available working capital. Other than a change of date, there were no amendments to the restated offering document. For more information about the Offering please refer to the Company's press release dated April 10, 2024. The Amended and Restated Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at tocvan.com. All prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company expects to close the Offering within the upcoming days. The closing remains subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The Company will evaluate and may potentially close an additional tranche of the Offering as it deems strategic based on needs and fit with prospective investors.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration and development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 43 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico. The Company has consolidated an attractive land position at its Pilar Gold-Silver Project where it holds 100% interests in over 21 square kilometers of prospective area and a majority ownership (51%) in a one square kilometer area shared with Colibri Resources. The Company also holds 100% interest in the Picacho Gold-Silver project in the Caborca Trend of northern Sonora, a trend host to some of the major gold deposits of the region. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

403-829-9877

bsutherland@tocvan.ca

The Howard Group

Jeff Walker

VP Howard Group Inc.

403-221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com