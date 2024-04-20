Monaco--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - MonAsia & MayBe Sailing proudly announces the launch of May It Bee, an upcoming event dedicated to sustainable living and environmental stewardship. With the belief that the planet home is not solely for those who currently live on it but a shared sanctuary, as emphasized in Pope Francis' Laudato Si', this event is an initiative to discuss the collective duty to safeguard our common home.





Amidst the complexity of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the power of unity has become imperative to ensure sustainability. The need for incremental progress is clear as the world navigates what is supposed to be a "permacrisis" epoch. May It Bee will offer an opportunity to shape the future. The event intends to set sail upon the Ark of SDGs over three days. Here, amidst engaged stakeholders, attendees will debate the fabric of sustainable living.

May It Bee aims to spotlight Monaco's role as a leader in sustainable urban development and eco-tourism. The event seeks to share insights, best practices, and innovative solutions to foster environmentally friendly and resilient urban environments by gathering experts and community members to engage in a dialogue on sustainable cities.

May It Bee is a platform to exchange ideas and successful strategies for sustainable urban planning, unlocking innovative solutions while encouraging cities globally to adopt sustainable practices.

Be a part of May It Bee, scheduled from April 23rd to 26th, 2024, in Monaco. Spearheaded by the MonAsia Association in collaboration with MayBe Sailing, the event is an opportunity to collaborate and write the next chapter of the world's shared destiny.

The first day of the event, April 23rd, 2024, will see attendees welcomed aboard at Monaco Harbor. Highlights of the day will be a keynote Speech by the MonAsia Association, a sustainable lunch onboard, and a presentation on fashioning social and environmental justice.

On April 24th, 2024, Monaco Harbor will witness the Pelagos and Bee Camino Project presentation with the Sanctuaire of Lourdes Representatives. Lunch will be at Cap d'Ail, followed by a masterclass on mindfulness and pollinators by Karin Blak and Jeff Ollerton.

The third day, April 25th, will feature The Economist: The United Nations Intervention on Sustainable Cities of Tomorrow with Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. There will also be a sustainable cities panel discussion at Hotel Hermitage, Monaco. The event's final day, April 26th, 2024, will take place at the Observatoire de Nice and include closing day proceedings.

Join May It Bee to shape the plant's future and celebrate a better and greener future. The event promises to be a transformative journey toward a sustainable tomorrow, weaving innovation and advocacy to author the next chapter of humanity's collective legacy. For registration and further details, visit www.mayitbee.org.

About MonAsia:

MonAsia is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness. With a mission to inspire positive change and collective action, MonAsia is organizing a series of event events as an initiative to foster dialogue, share knowledge, and implement solutions for a sustainable future. The organization collaborates with like-minded partners and stakeholders to create meaningful global impact and contribute to the movement toward sustainability.

Contact:

Anastasia Lutcenko

Website: http://www.monasia.mc/

Company name: The MonAsia Association

Email: contact@monasia.mc

Source: The MonAsia Association

