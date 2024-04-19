Lion Group Holding Ltd.: Lion Group Holding Announced Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Notice

HONG KONG, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), the operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced that on April 18, 2024, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, from March 5, 2024 to date.

The Company is addressing the matter and is working to regain compliance within the 180 calendar day compliance period under Nasdaq rules.

Please refer to the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Commission on April 19, 2023 for further information.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Hong Kong -based over-the-counter (OTC) stock options trading, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.